Joe Burrow had just scored the biggest touchdown of his life, at least to that point in his young football career.
A junior at Athens High School back in 2013, Burrow led the Bulldogs to a thrilling 55-52 overtime victory against Tri-Valley in the second round of the Division III playoffs.
Burrow scored a walk-off touchdown on the first play of overtime, a 20-yard run that gave Athens 12 wins in a season for the first time in program history.
Burrow had 364 yards of total offense and six total touchdowns in the shootout victory.
After doing a postgame interview with Burrow in the end zone immediately after the game, I went in search of head coach Ryan Adams for the next round of celebratory interviews.
As I looked for the coach in the sea of people, I followed Burrow as he walked off the field at Logan Chieftain Stadium. Everyone’s eyes were fixated on him as a crowd gathered around the star quarterback, fans in awe at the performance they had just witnessed.
Burrow was a rock star, even then.
When it comes to Joe Burrow, however, there is always another moment that is bigger, another performance more legendary than the previous. The winning touchdown against Tri-Valley, a pinnacle moment for most regular athletes, is now just a footnote in a series of breathtaking triumphs on the football field.
On Saturday, Burrow joined football immortality.
Burrow won the Heisman Trophy, a crowning achievement for the pride of The Plains.
Burrow’s rise to the top of the college football world has took the country by storm.
In setting Southeastern Conference single-season records for passing yards (4,715) and touchdowns (48), he’s led Louisiana State University to the No. 1 ranking in the country and a 13-0 record.
Burrow is everywhere. Chances are you can’t scroll through four posts on your Facebook page without seeing something about the 2015 Athens High School graduate.
Watching the Burrow explosion grow to unthinkable levels has been surreal.
During his sophomore season in 2012, I told other sports writer colleagues in the area that, ‘You’ve got to see this kid from Athens play, you won’t believe how good he is.’
It didn’t take long in 2012 for fans of Athens and the Tri-Valley Conference to realize Burrow was the real deal, that his numbers weren’t inflated by competition.
Each year, the legend of Joe Burrow grew.
In 2013, Burrow was named the Gatorade Ohio Football Player of the Year after throwing for 47 touchdowns and 3,732 yards. Division I scholarship offers started coming in.
The spring of 2014 saw Burrow verbal to Ohio State, and now it felt like the entire state of Ohio was paying attention to the Bulldogs.
Burrow responded by throwing 63 touchdown passes and accounting for 5,076 yards of offense in 15 games. He became the first player from southeast Ohio to win Mr. Football, leading Athens to the state championship game.
Burrow was the most well-known high school football player in Ohio. The bigger the spotlight, the better he played. He was already a football icon in these parts.
By now, everyone knows how the next chapter played out. After three seasons with the Buckeyes, Burrow transferred to LSU prior to the 2018 season.
Burrow led the Tigers to a 10-3 record last season, winning over fans in Baton Rouge.
Another fan base fell in love with Burrow, surrounding him on the field after an upset win over Georgia. It was like the post-game scene after the Tri-Valley win in Logan, multiplied by a thousand.
And just when you think Burrow couldn’t do anything else to surprise you, the 2019 season happened.
Pick any Heisman moment you want. There was the 61-yard touchdown pass under pressure to Justin Jefferson to hold off Texas. There was a 21 of 24 passing day in a win over Florida.
Then there was the win at Alabama, as Burrow accounted for 457 yards of offense with three touchdown passes in the 46-41 win over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.
Burrow’s teammates carried him off the field, the Heisman Trophy essentially won that day.
Then it became a formality after he threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns in an SEC Championship game win over Georgia, including a wild scramble resulting in a 71-yard pass that provided another Heisman moment.
Seven years ago, southeast Ohio football fans were trying to spread the word about how good this Burrow kid was.
Now, he’s winning every major award college football has to offer. Mel Kiper Jr. has him No. 1 on his big board for the upcoming NFL draft. Incredible.
Burrow took his place amongst the greatest college football players ever on Saturday. He will forever be known as Joe Burrow, Heisman Trophy winner. The second LSU player to win the award — Billy Cannon won it in 1959 for the Tigers — he’s found another region of the country that loves him as much as the fans in Athens do.
The attention Burrow has brought to his hometown can’t be measured. Writers and TV personalities from seemingly across the country have ascended onto Athens and The Plains to chronicle the quarterback.
Burrow-mania is everywhere, as more watch parties around town sprout up the more LSU wins.
While the story feels like it can’t get bigger after Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony, you know it can.
Burrow always has another ace up his sleeve. The college football playoffs await.
The greatest athlete in the history of Athens County is just getting started.
Kevin Wiseman is the sports editor at The Athens Messenger. Send him an email at kwiseman@athensmessenger.com.
