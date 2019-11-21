Nathan White had plenty on his plate this past fall as a first-year head coach of the Athens Bulldogs.
However, White made sure his Saturday’s were spent in front of the television, remote in hand as he finds college football games involving former Bulldogs.
“I’m a true fan now,” White said. “I can’t even tell you, I’m not a guy that gets real excited but it’s probably the most fun I’ve ever had not being directly involved.”
White has options, as Ryan and Adam Luehrman are members of the Ohio University football team, and former Bulldog Trae Williams is a fifth-year senior at Northwestern.
And of course, Joe Burrow is the record-setting quarterback of the 10-0 Louisiana State University football team.
“College football Saturday at our house is the constant flip around between those three teams,” White said.
Burrow, the 2015 Athens High School graduate, is the talk of the college football world, the Heisman trophy frontrunner who has the Tigers ranked No. 1 in the country.
While Burrow is taking the Southeastern Conference and the nation by storm, his former coaches at Athens are among the least surprised at his success.
White was Athens’ offensive coordinator during Burrow’s historic three-year run as the ‘Dogs quarterback from 2012 through 2014, the orchestrator of Burrow’s first foray into the record book.
“I really felt like Joe was capable of doing what he’s doing and that is again not an arrogance thing,” White said. “When you were around him, seeing the way he works, the confidence that he has, his ability to command the room and rally the troops. With his toughness and athleticism and the way he leads, I truly think that he makes the guys around him better.”
Burrow did just that when he led Athens to a 37-4 record in three years as a starter, including the only eight playoff wins in school history. White said even as a sophomore, he became a natural leader around upperclassmen.
“There were many days where we maybe didn’t have a perfect practice and Joe is telling those seniors, ‘Hey we’re staying after to throw routes or to clear this up,’” White said. “And you don’t see that a lot, a 15- or 16-year old kid kind of commanding the respect. And it wasn’t a ‘Hey I’m telling you this’, it was a, ‘Hey we need to do this so to make sure that we can be as good as we can be.’”
The results were immediate, as Burrow accounted for 60 total touchdowns and 4,026 yards of offense in 13 games during that ‘12 campaign.
“Those older guys kind of realized, man he’s different. Let’s do what he says and let’s get on board,” White said. “I haven’t seen it before and haven’t seen it since. He’s just a natural leader.”
Ryan Adams was Burrow’s head coach, the winningest football coach in Bulldogs’ history.
Now in coaching retirement, Adams is just like everyone else on Saturdays, sitting back and watching the LSU show click on all cylinders.
“When I sit back to watch Joe play this whole season, it’s been nothing but pure enjoyment for me,” Adams said. “After the first game, I was a little more on the edge of my seat just wondering what the new look was going to look like. We had a sense from talking to Joe in the summer time, but until you actually see it on the field in real life, you never really know.”
Adams said it didn’t take long during LSU’s season opener against Georgia Southern to know that Burrow and the Tigers’ spread attack would be just fine.
“After I got about two series into that first ball game that he played, I knew that Joe was really in his element and things were set up for him to do his thing and orchestrate all the different talent that LSU has,” Adams said. “So I knew it was going to be a fun year.”
Watching an LSU game this year isn’t unlike watching Athens blow away opponents back when Burrow was leading the way at R. Basil Rutter Field.
The Tigers are 10-0 and have scored at least 42 points in nine of those wins. Burrow is completing 78.59 percent of his passes — a number that would set an NCAA record — for 3,687 yards and 38 touchdowns.
“The thing that really stands out and gives me goosebumps to even think about it, the thing that really came back from his years playing at Athens, once they get that first first down and then the second first down in a drive you can just feel that rhythm starting to come in to what they’re doing,” Adams said. “It’s what Joe does as a quarterback for your team.”
When Burrow was being recruited by different colleges, Adams was telling college coaches the positive attributes of the signal caller, and how you wanted him on your team.
Adams isn’t surprised at his success, but even after all these years, he said sometimes Burrow will still leave him amazed.
“You find yourself scratching your head a lot, trying to wrap your head around the fact that the kid is up for the Heisman and he’s on the No. 1 ranked team in the nation,” Adams said. “From that standpoint, if you just look at those two facts, it’s kind of hard to grasp.
"But when you watch him play it all makes sense. This is what we’ve watched him do. We all felt he was perfectly capable of doing it.”
Burrow’s high school basketball coach — Jeff Skinner — was just in Oxford, Miss., last week to watch LSU win 58-37 at Ole Miss. He had the chance to visit with Burrow afterwards.
Skinner said the whole experience of watching Burrow’s rise to football fame has been ‘surreal.’
“So many people have used the term that they’re not really surprised,” Skinner said. “I don’t think any of us that knew Joe real well are very surprised at his level of his success. He just had to find the right situation.”
White echoed those sentiments. While nothing Burrow does can surprise those who had front-row seats to watch him become the first high school player from the Southeast District to win Ohio’s Mr. Football, his rise to the top of college football after transferring from Ohio State to LSU is still a lot to take in.
“As much as I say that I knew this was going to happen, really believed it was, you still have to pinch yourself sometimes,” White said. “It’s hard to turn on the TV and flip through the talking heads on the sports channels and not see them talking about Joe. It’s awesome, every single day. I knew it was going to happen. I really believed it was, but it’s still sometimes surreal.”
Burrow is projected by some to be the No. 1 pick in next spring’s NFL draft. While the fact that he’ll be a professional football player next season is now seen as a foregone conclusion, White said that Burrow hinted at that being a goal when he was a junior in high school.
“Joe and I were working on something after practice and one of our assistants said, ‘Joe are you planning on coaching after college? And Joe just kind of looked at him like with a little smile and said, ‘maybe someday,’” White recalled. “No one really acknowledged what that meant, but everyone kind of knew exactly what he meant. It was one those cool things like, ‘man I plan on coaching maybe someday, but not for about 20 years because I hope I’m still playing.’”
“I remember that like it was just yesterday. It was just a cool look on his face.”
From Bulldog, to Ohio State Buckeye to LSU Tiger, Burrow has risen to the top of the college football world. Count his high school coaches as the ones who knew that this would happen, and to never put anything past Burrow.
