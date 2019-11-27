What was the most memorable touchdown of Joe Burrow’s high school career?
There are plenty to choose from — he accounted for 185 total touchdowns in his 41 games wearing an Athens Bulldog uniform.
However, only one of those 185 was a walk-off, game-winner.
Were you at Logan High School on Nov. 15, 2013? Burrow’s 20-yard run in overtime ended one of the wildest games in Athens history, a 55-52 victory over Tri-Valley in the Division III, Region 9 semifinals.
“Oh man, it’s unbelievable,” Burrow said after the game, still standing in the end zone at Logan Chieftain Stadium. “To win a game like that, after so much energy put in. Oh, it’s great.”
Athens improved to 12-0 for the first time in school history after winning the heavyweight slugfest against the Scotties (9-3), champions of the Muskingum Valley League that season.
The game was back and forth the entire way, as Athens actually trailed 21-7 and 28-14 in the first half.
But it was Tri-Valley which scored with 22 seconds left in the game to force overtime with a 49-49 tie.
Athens went on defense first, and trailed 52-49 after Tri-Valley’s Michael Rosza kicked a 28-yard field goal.
The Bulldogs got the ball back, needing at least a field goal to keep their season alive. It took Burrow all of one play to win the game.
Athens sent tailback Trae Williams in motion on the play, with Burrow taking the direct snap. He broke through the line of scrimmage, then cut up field.
Burrow broke a tackle before falling into the end zone, leading Athens to the walk-off win.
“We ran a quarterback draw right up the middle and it worked to perfection,” Burrow said.
Burrow was mobbed by his teammates after the touchdown, as the Bulldogs’ players and coaches poured onto the field.
“That was amazing wasn’t it? Crowd was getting into it. That was amazing,” Burrow said, still trying to find the right words.
Burrow was 19 of 24 passing for 279 yards and four touchdowns, also adding 85 yards on 19 carries with two more touchdowns. It was also the first time during his junior season that he played defense, playing the entire game at cornerback.
“I love defense,” Burrow said. “From freshman year I wanted to play defense, but I became a pretty good quarterback. So to come out here and play defense in the second round of the playoffs is a dream.”
Athens erased its first-half deficit when Burrow engineered a 65-yard drive in 35.8 seconds, finding Adam Luehrman for a 25-yard touchdown as time expired.
Trae Williams then ran the opening kickoff of the second half back 90 yards, and Athens had tied the gam, 28-28.
Athens would eventually lead 42-35 as Burrow threw 20- and 15-yard touchdown passes to Heath Wiseman and Sam Vander Ven.
In a stat that summed up Athens’ offense, the Bulldogs possessed the ball for only 15 minutes and 16 seconds, yet put up 55 points.
It was the first of two playoff wins over Tri-Valley for the Bulldogs, and one of Burrow’s finest moments with the Bulldogs.
