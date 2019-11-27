Looking back, Jeff Skinner admits that he wasn’t seeing something that others weren’t already well aware of.
However, he knew there was something special about Joe Burrow after watching a middle school basketball practice nearly 10 years ago.
“I remember telling his dad (Jimmy Burrow), ‘You know coach Burrow, there’s something different about Joe. There’s something really special about him.’ I know that I’m no profit, I know other people see him in it too, but there’s just something different and special about him,” Skinner recalled.
While Burrow has risen to fame as a football player — the 2015 graduate of Athens High School has the Louisiana State University Tigers ranked No. 1 in the country — local fans will also remember him as an all-Ohio basketball player.
Burrow, who didn’t play varsity football as a freshman, first burst onto the scene as a freshman starter for Skinner’s basketball Bulldogs back in the 2011-12 season. He made an immediate impact on an Athens team that wound up winning a Division II sectional championship.
If you read about the approach Burrow took when he first arrived at LSU after transferring from Ohio State, it sounds like his freshman year of basketball was similar. Skinner said Burrow kept his head down, kept quiet and won over the older locker room with his work ethic.
“As we got going the season, the older kids liked him so much and he was so easy to get along with and so smart and such a good teammate, you would have never had guessed by the time we were halfway through his freshman year that he was even a freshman,” Skinner said.
Burrow was part of four successful seasons of Athens basketball while playing for Skinner. Current Ohio football player, Ryan Luehrman, also started as a freshman, with current Bobcat Adam Luehrman joining the starting lineup as a sophomore.
Burrow scored 1,426 career points — second in program history. He averaged 20.0 points per game his senior year, sharing the Division II Southeast District Player of the Year award with Warren’s Michael Hall. Burrow was a first-team All-Ohio selection.
Skinner said it was certainly possibly that Burrow could have played Division I basketball if he chose to go that route.
“I think he was definitely tracked toward a mid-major to high mid-major type of basketball player,” Skinner said. “It would have taken the kind of focus and kind of work that he put in year round for football to make that happen, but he was definitely on that track.”
Skinner appreciated how Burrow continued to stick with basketball, even as his football career continued to skyrocket with every season.
Skinner recalled when he took the Bulldogs to Indiana the summer before Burrow’s senior season.
Already a verbal commit to Ohio State, Burrow attended a passing camp earlier in the day, but it wouldn’t stop him from being there for his Athens teammates.
“He had just committed to Ohio State and they wanted him at every camp, everything they had,” Skinner said. “He went to a passing camp the morning that we were supposed to play at the Hoosier gym that night. Who knows how many balls he threw in the excruciating heat, jumped in the car, rode 175 miles with his mother down to Indianapolis and was lacing up his shoes as he’s coming in the gym to play in the summer league game. That’s what he meant to us.”
Burrow went on to win the prestigious Mr. Football award his senior year, taking Athens all the way to the Division III state championship game.
Eight days after his final high school football game, Burrow was on the court at McAfee Gymnasium as Athens won its season opener. Instead of trying to graduate early and enroll at Ohio State, he continued to play basketball with his friends.
“That’s just how loyal he was to his friends and teammates and his team,” Skinner said. “He meant everything to our basketball program. From an IQ standpoint to being this prophetic leader who didn’t have to say a word in order to lead, it was a thing of beauty to behold. I can’t imagine how great a leader he is now that he’s found his voice, but as a high school payer he didn’t have to say much and everybody just followed.”
The Bulldogs followed Burrow’s lead his senior season, as he teamed up with the Luehrman’s and a young Griffin Lutz. Burrow was also the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division Most Valuable Player. Athens didn’t lose a league game during Burrow’s final two seasons, going 22-3 overall his senior year. The Bulldogs won three sectional title and three league titles during his tenure. His sophomore season resulted in Athens’ first district title since 1965.
“He really could do everything for us and did it with class and style and was good and humble about it the whole way,” Skinner said.
Skinner is a fan now, never missing an LSU game. He hasn’t coached since 2015, but he says watching Burrow on Saturday’s brings back that game-day feel that coaching used to give him.
“I get nervous and anxious, screaming at the television,” he said. “I don’t sit down, kind of pace around.”
The Tigers are 11-0 and Burrow is surpassing not only school records, but SEC records each week. He’s on the cover of Sports Illustrated, but Skinner can remember back when he was just a junior high basketball player, coming up through the Bulldogs’ program.
“The thing that excites me the most is the fact that he just handles this rock-star celebrity so well,” Skinner said. “He is intensely humble and loyal and dedicated to his friends and school and family.
“I’ve heard this thrown around — once in a lifetime — there’s no questions he’s a once in a lifetime. I feel blessed to have been a part of that.”
