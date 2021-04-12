STEWART — Belpre softball coach Stephanie Evans said starting each game with energy has been one of the messages she's delivered early in the season.
"When we start out strong with energy, then the rest of the team follows even if someone might be having an off night at the plate or in the field. They feed off of their teammate's energy," Evans said.
Belpre sophomore Kaitlen Bush provided all the energy and momentum Evans could have asked for on Monday.
Bush blasted two home runs — including a three-run bomb in the top of the first inning — powering Belpre to a 12-3 win at Federal Hocking High School.
Belpre got the first two runners aboard in the top of the first, as Dekotah Lemon doubled down the left field line and Alyssa Hutchinson hit an infield single to shortstop.
That brought Bush to the plate. She launched the softball high into the air, easily clearing the center field wall in dead center.
Before the crowd could settle in, the Golden Eagles already led 3-0.
"I couldn't have asked for better energy in the top of the first inning," Evans said. "Being a Monday with three more games this week, that's huge. It's a good feeling.
It was an important early-season Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game, as each team entered 1-1 in league play with losses to Waterford.
Belpre was able to remain at one league loss, improving to 2-1 in the TVC-Hocking and 3-5 overall.
Federal Hocking dropped to 2-3 overall, and 1-2 in the TVC-Hocking.
"Personally, I came into this game and I had high hopes," Federal Hocking coach Eric Brown said. "I was thinking that we would be at least at minimum more competitive. But you have to tip your hat. They came through, they took advantage."
Bush was a big part of a 16-hit day for the Golden Eagles. She went a perfect 4 for 4 with six RBIs.
Bush's second at-bat resulted in an RBI single to left for a 5-0 lead.
Her third at-bat was another long ball to center field. This time it was a two-run blast that gave Belpre a 9-0 lead in the fourth.
Bush's home runs were so deep, they nearly carried all the way to Federal Hocking's field house in center field.
"She's a natural athlete," Evans said. "I don't think she realizes the effect she has and what a factor she plays on the team. She's huge and being only a sophomore, so she didn't have her freshman year. She's already moved up to third on the home run list on the Belpre school record and we're only nine games into the season.
"She plays a huge role offensively. The energy and the effort, the girls feed off of that and when she's having a good game, they feel it too."
Hutchinson backed up the bats with a solid effort in the pitching circle.
Hutchinson retired 10 of the first 11 batters she faced before the Lancers pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
She struck out seven without walking a batter. Hutchinson also recorded seven assists in the field, throwing out six runners at first and a runner at home plate.
"She looked really strong on the mound, that's probably one of the best games she's pitched all year," Evans said. "I don't think she walked any and that's huge. When we can eliminated base runners, that's huge."
The Lancers' best inning against Hutchinson came in the fourth. With one out, Sydney Martin hit a single that dropped just beyond the infield dirt around a pair of Belpre defenders.
It proved to be the opening Federal Hocking needed. Lilly Crow followed by hitting a double to center, putting runners on second and third.
Danni Rymer got the Lancers on the board when she hit a two-run triple to right, cutting Belpre's lead to 9-2.
Katie Brooks followed with an infield single, scoring Rymer to make it 9-3.
Federal Hocking recorded four hits in the inning, giving itself something to build off of going forward.
"Any team, I don't care if it's softball, baseball at any level, one hit can get you started," Brown said. "One hit can change the momentum. One hit can make the opposing dugout quiet. We just need to get back to doing the basics."
Brooks would eventually get to third on a stolen base and a throwing error, but Hutchinson made the defensive play to stop the Lancers' momentum.
Emma Wilson hit a ball back to Hutchinson. Brooks tried to score on the play, but Hutchison threw to her catcher, Taylor Parker, who applied a tag as Brooks raced by.
The play saved a run, and then Hutchinson was out of the jam when she got Makyla Walker to hit a ground ball back to the pitching circle.
Belpre continued to add on. Lemon's single to left in the fifth inning scored Halee Williams for a 10-3 lead.
Bush scored in the sixth when her stolen base was followed by two throwing errors, allowing her to come home from first base for an 11-3 advantage.
The final Golden Eagle run scored in the top of the seventh on Madison Sprigg's RBI double to center field.
Belpre finished with six extra-base hits in the win, four doubles and Bush's two home runs.
"That's what a team is all about, building each other up and picking them up and being contagious in a positive way," Evans said.
Alexis Wilkes was able to settle down after giving up seven runs in the first two innings for the Lancers. She ended up with 11 strikeouts without walking a batter, the Golden Eagles were just able to square up some good pitches.
"If there was a pitch to be hit, they really capitalized on it," Brown said. "When they decided to swing, they did not miss too often. Got to tip your hat to them. They did what they need to do to win. They played a good game."
The Lancers have league games the rest of the week at Eastern on Wednesday and back home against Trimble on Friday.
It's a small sample size, but the offense has been the key so far in determining the Lancers' success. They scored 21 runs in their two wins against Miller and Southern, but just nine runs combined in their three losses to Valley, Waterford and Belpre.
"Right now we're still a little bit into the gelling phase," Brown said. "I think you can see that with the inconsistency. I never go into a season and think 'well, tonight was that game and that's it.' I actually have a plan for the whole season. I've already seen the whole season through. I know what we can do come sectional time. It's just a matter of the girls listening and doing what they need to do. We just need to work on our hitting. Our hitting is just not where it should be."
Belpre 12, Federal Hocking 3
Belpre;340 211 1 — 12 16 3
Federal Hocking;000 300 0 — 3 9 3
Alyssa Hutchinson and Taylor Parker, Allie Jaraucaro
Alexis Wilkes and Emma Wilson
WP — Hutchinson; LP — Wilkes
HR — Kaitlen Bush (Belpre), first inning, two on; Kaitlen Bush (Belpre), fourth inning, one on
