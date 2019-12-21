McARTHUR — On the basketball court, Isaiah Butcher likes nothing better than to drift outside and surprise people with his deft shooting touch.
On Friday, however, Athens’ 6’4” senior played it far less subtle, dominating the paint to the tune of 21 points and 14 rebounds as the Bulldogs pulled away from Vinton County in a key early-season Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division test, 65-52.
“We’ve been asking him for that,” said Athens coach Mickey Cozart. “The problem with Isaiah is, he can hit the [outside] shot, but we feel he can be even more dominant as a traditional big man. This season, that’s what we’re going to need him to be, and he really embraced that role tonight.”
Mind you, Butcher still hit from long range, draining a 3-pointer that beat the first-quarter buzzer — Vinton County coach Matt Combs called it the biggest shot of the game — but it was Cozart’s move to go to a zone, with Butcher manning the middle, and the exhortation for his team to get the ball inside to Butcher on offense that changed the complexion of the contest.
“The move inside has actually been pretty easy,” Butcher said. “I’ve always been big. I’ve always had a hook [shot] and other moves that I know I can go to if I need to.”
Butcher, a stand-out defensive lineman who will be attending Bowling Green in the fall, didn’t need the hook, thanks to a quartet of standard, drop-step buckets, his pair of triples, and a perfect set of seven free throw attempts.
He didn’t get the hook, either, after picking up his third personal foul early in the second half. Butcher and Cozart locked eyes for a moment after the whistle, and with a wave of his hand and shake of his head, Butcher stayed in the game, rewarding his coach’s faith by finishing off the game’s fateful rally.
On Athens’ very next possession, Butcher caught a pass at the top of the arc, forced the Vikings’ Aaron Stevens out of position with a brilliant shot-fake, drew the contact, and drained all three of his foul shots.
He followed that up by ripping down Lance Montgomery’s miss and firing an outlet pass that caught Brayden Markins in stride along the right sideline. Markins beat all but one retreating defender down-court, sinking a pull-up jumper from the right elbow that gave the Bulldogs (5-2, 3-1 TVC-Ohio) a 44-36 lead.
All of this came after Vinton County (5-2, 2-1 TVC-Ohio) had jumped out to a 29-18 advantage early in the second quarter, largely by dribble-driving into the lane and kicking out to its perimeter shooters. Three times, Montgomery converted mid-range leaners over Butcher; three times, he found his path blocked, only to complete a pass to senior Gavin Arbaugh, standing beyond the arc for the unmolested triple.
Clearly, Cozart needed a different defensive strategy.
“That’s the mode Vinton County always provides,” he said. “They rip through and attack the middle. We talked about it in practice all week, but we still couldn’t guard against it.
“Honestly, I think our guys were a little tired,” added Cozart. “We spent a lot of energy the other night, coming from 26 points down to beat Meigs. Most of the time, your footwork isn’t as good when you play zone, but tonight, it was. It seemed to help. It got our spirits up a little bit. We started showing it at the end of the first half.”
With Butcher blocking the basket, Athens’ guards were able to extend the 2-3 further than normal. Suddenly, the off-the-dribble lanes and outside open looks that the host Vikings enjoyed in the first half had evaporated, and slowly, so did their lead.
The Bulldogs straddled intermission with a 26-7 run, and their 8-2 start to the fourth quarter — which included Butcher’s put-back of Markins’ miss and Nate Trainer’s coast-to-coast three-point play off his own defensive rebound — salted the game away.
“Everybody played well tonight,” Butcher said. “The coaches came in with a really good game plan.”
After lapsing into 10 first-quarter turnovers, Athens committed only seven the rest of the way. It also out-rebounded Vinton 35-18 for the game, led by Butcher’s double-digit total and Brayden Whiting’s eight.
For Combs, it was those numbers that ultimately decided the game.
“Their zone did give us a little trouble, but I think our bigger problem was defense,” he said. “We’re up nine points in the first, [11 points] in the second, and both times, we take a quick shot, a bad shot, and then we let them back in it by giving up threes on the other end.
“Give credit to them. From the middle of the second quarter on, they played harder than us. They beat us to loose balls and beat us badly on the boards,” added Combs. “I know we’re undersized, but you are who you are. We’re not going to grow between now and the end of the season, so we’re going to have to learn to box out better than we did tonight, or we’re going to continue to get beat at it.”
Athens 65, Vinton County 52
Athens;15;19;15;16;—;65
Vinton County;21;12;11;10;—;52
ATHENS 65 (5-2, 3-1 TVC)
Andrew Stephens 1 0-2 2, Isaiah Butcher 6 7-7 21, Brayden Markins 7 0-1 17, Nate Trainer 4 4-5 12, Brayden Whiting 4 1-2 11, Reece Wallace 1 0-1 2, Will Matters 0 0-1 0; TOTALS 23 12-19 65; 3-pt field goals: 7 (Markins 3, Whiting 2, Butcher 2).
VINTON COUNTY 52 (5-2, 2-1 TVC)
Will Arthur 3 0-2 6, Gavin Arbaugh 8 0-0 20, Zayne Karr 0 1-2 1, Lance Montgomery 7 2-2 16, Aaron Stevens 1 0-0 3, Randall Matteson 1 0-0 3, Eli Radabaugh 1 0-0 3, Braylon Damron 0 0-0 0, Asa Davidson 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 3-6 50; 3-pt field goals: 7 (Arbaugh 4, Matteson, Stevens, Radabaugh).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
FIELD GOALS – Athens 23-44 (.523), Vinton County 21-51 (.412); 3-PT FIELD GOALS – Athens 7-16 (.438), Vinton County 7-28 (.250); FREE THROWS – Athens 12-19 (.632), Vinton County 3-6 (.500); REBOUNDS – Athens 35 (Butcher 14), Vinton County 18 (Karr 5); ASSISTS – Athens 14 (Trainer 4), Vinton County 11 (Montgomery 5); STEALS – Athens 6 (Markins 2), Vinton County 9 (Arbaugh 3); BLOCKED SHOTS – Athens 1 (Butcher), Vinton County 0; TURNOVERS – Athens 17, Vinton County 9; TEAM FOULS – Athens 12, Vinton County 12; JUNIOR VARSITY SCORE – Vinton County 58-47.
