WILLIAMSPORT — Alexander's Whit Byrd had his stellar golf career come to an end on Wednesday.
Byrd came up one shot shy of a potential spot in the state tournament after competing in the Division II boys district tournament at the Crown Hill Golf Club.
Byrd finished with a round of 78, good for third overall but one shot behind state-qualifier Conner Heffner.
The top team and top individual not on a qualifying team punched their ticket to the state tournament. Heffner, a senior from Waverly, took the individual spot with a score of 77.
The Spartans finished fifth as a team with a score of 366.
Unioto won the team title and advances to state competition with a score of 342. Unioto senior Ty Schobelock won the individual district title with a score of 73.
That left Heffner, Byrd, Gallia Academy's Laith Hamid, Chesapeake's Jacob Lemley, Fairland's Landon Roberts, Wheelersburg's Trevin Mault, Oak Hill's Kameron Maple and Portsmouth West's Roark Brynden vying for the individual qualifying spot.
Byrd led that field through the front nine with a score of 37. Heffner and Mault were each a shot back at 38, while Hamid and Lemley were two back with 39s. Roberts, Maple and Brynden each shot 41s on the front nine to hang close.
Heffner would post a back-nine score of 39 to barely edge ahead of Byrd, who finished with a 41 on the back nine.
Hamid and Lemley each shot 40s on the back nine to finish tied for fourth at 79. Roberts had a strong 39 on the back nine to finish sixth at 80. Mault's 43 on the back nine had him seventh at 81, while Maple had a 41 on the back nine to finish eighth at 82. Brynden finished ninth with an 83 after shooting 42 on the back nine.
Gallia Academy's Reece Thomas and Wheelersburg's Tanner Stevenson were tied for 10th with rounds of 85.
Alexander's Joey O'Rourke finished tied for 30th with a round of 94. Matthew Morris was tied for 34th with a score of 95.
Alexander's T.J. Vogt finished tied for 46th with a score of 99. Landon Atha was tied for 52nd with a score of 102.
Gallia Academy was second as a team at 345, three strokes behind Unioto. Fairland was third (348) and Fairfield Union was fourth (365).
Alexander finished tied with Chesapeake at 366, but took fifth place thanks to Atha's 102. That was ahead of Chesapeake's fifth golfer, as Jackson McComas shot a 106.
Wheelersburg was a shot back of Alexander at 367 in seventh place. Waverly was eighth at 368, while New Lexington was ninth at 375. Circleville rounded out the team scores with a 398, good for 10th.
It was still a solid season for the Spartans, who won an outright Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division championship and advanced to the district round. It was the Spartans' second league title in a row, and Byrd was the medalist in six of the seven league meets.
Division II girls district tournament
CIRCLEVILLE — The Division II girls district tournament was held Tuesday at the Pickaway Country Club. The Meigs Marauders finished fifth with a team score of 410.
Caitlin Cotterill led Meigs with a score of 91, good for ninth place. She was followed on her team by Kylee Robinson, who was 10th with a 92.
Meigs' Mikayla Radcliffe was tied for 24th with a 107, while Shelby Whaley was 35th with a 120.
One team and one individual qualified for the state tournament. Westfall won the team title with a score of 356, followed by South Point's 383.
Westfall's Maddi Shoults won the individual title with a round of 71. Fairland senior Hanna Shrout took the individual qualifying spot by finishing second overall with a 74. The duo were well ahead of the field, as South Point's Abbi Zornes, Crooksville's Riley McKenzie and Sheridan's Shauna White were tied for third with 86s.
