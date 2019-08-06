JACKSON — The Alexander Spartans had the opening tee shot to their 2019 season on Monday, competing at the Vinton County Golf Invitational.
Whit Byrd was able to enjoy match medalist honors, posting an 18-hole score of 78.
The match was held at the Franklin Valley Golf Course.
Byrd shot a 36 on the front nine, and followed that up with a 42 on the back nine.
Landon Atha, TJ Vogt and Joey O'Rourke had the next three lowest scores for Alexander.
Atha finished with an 86, going 39 on the front and 47 on the back.
Vogt finished one shot behind Atha at 87. He went 41 on the front and 46 on the back.
O'Rourke had a round of 90, going 44 on the front nine and 46 on the back.
The team effort landed Alexander in first place out of seven teams with a team score of 341.
Meigs was second at 368, Jackson was third at 377, Gallia Academy was fourth at 387, Southern and Wellston were tied for fifth at 397 and Vinton County was seventh at 462.
Matt Morris also shot a 91 for Alexander. He had a front-nine score of 44 and back nine of 47. Caleb Terry had a 105 (51 on the front, 54 on the back) and Jacob Conrath had a 106 (55 on the front, 51 on the back).
The Spartans will be back on the links on Monday in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener. Alexander will host the league's first 2019 meet at 4:30 p.m. at The Athens Country Club.
