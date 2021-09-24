GLOUSTER — It’s a common line of thinking when it comes to high school sports, that playing good competition will make a team better later in the season.
Trimble coach Phil Faires hopes that is the case for the Tomcats.
For the second week in a row, the Trimble Tomcats played a tough non-league game and came up on the short side of the scoreboard.
Fort Frye came into Glouster Memorial Stadium and put on an impressive performance in a 45-13 win over Trimble.
The Cadets are one of the top small-school teams in the area, improving to 6-0 and winners of 39 consecutive regular season games.
They lived up to their top billing on Friday.
The Tomcats had won 24 straight regular season games themselves before losing 34-33 in overtime at John Marshall — a larger school in West Virginia — last week.
“Everyone says build the schedule up, it will help you in the playoffs,” Faires said. “I guess we’ll have to see on that part, but it doesn’t feel good to lose. We’ll find out if that saying holds true or not.”
Trimble (3-2) fell behind 15-0 in the opening minutes and wasn’t able to rally back. Fort Frye used its version of a wing-T attack to gain 269 yards on 34 rushing attempts.
The Cadets were down a couple key running backs, but still had players step up behind a solid offensive line.
“You don’t see it,” Faires said of Fort Frye’s offensive style. “I don’t know anybody else that really runs it and no one around here runs it as good as they do. They’ve got some good athletes. You just can’t simulate it in practice. Your second team can’t run Fort Frye’s offense.”
Maeson Long led Fort Frye with 160 yards rushing on 11 carries, while Ethan Duskey added 79 yards on nine attempts. Austin Powell had 28 yards on six carries, and all three scored a touchdown.
Senior quarterback Ian Ellis had two rushing touchdowns, and completed 6 of 7 passes for 72 yards with another score through the air.
“It’s not like we lost to a bad team. They’re pretty good,” Faires said. “Ranked second in the state in Division VI, tells you something. It’s not a fluke. I wish we would have played them a little bit tougher, but it is what it is. We have to build off this.”
Despite the final score, the Tomcats had a chance in the third quarter to get right back in the game.
Trimble scored before half to cut the Cadets’ advantage to 30-13. The Tomcats then forced a three-and-out to start the third quarter.
Faires and the Tomcats reached into their bag of tricks, pulling off a successful hook-and-ladder play.
Tabor Lackey completed a short pass to Blake Guffey, who flipped the ball perfectly back to Bryce Downs.
Downs raced down the sidelines for what was an overall gain of 41 yards down to Fort Frye’s 21-yard line.
Trimble would eventually gain a first-and-goal at the 10-yard line, but got no closer to the end zone.
On fourth-and-goal from the 10, Lackey tried to connect with Guffey on a fade to the corner of the end zone.
Fort Frye had the play covered, forcing an incomplete pass.
The Tomcats were close to making it a two-score game. Instead, Fort Frye put together a 90-yard scoring drive.
It only took the Cadets four plays, as Ellis found an open Braxton Brown for a 51-yard touchdown down the visiting sideline.
The Cadets also cashed in the 2-point conversion Ellis’ run, leading 38-13 going to the fourth quarter.
“That would have been big,” Faires said of Trimble’s possible third-quarter score. “We would have gotten it to within two scores anyhow at that time, put a little pressure on them. You never know what will happen, but we have to find ways to score though.”
Fort Frye capped off the scoring on Long’s 60-yard run, putting Trimble down 45-13 with 8:34 to play.
The Cadets benefitted from big plays all night. Junior defensive lineman Caleb Riggs made the first, blocking a punt after Trimble’s opening drive stalled.
That set up Fort Frye on Trimble’s 28 yard line, and the Cadets scored two plays later on Duskey’s 20-yard run.
The Cadets’ second drive covered 74 yards, ending with Ellis’ 1-yard quarterback sneak for a 15-0 lead.
“Just getting used to the game speed, before we blinked we were down two scores,” Faires said.
Trimble was within 15-7 after Lackey’s 3-yard run, but the Cadets answered again.
An eight-play, 74-yard drive ended in Ellis’ 1-yard run for a 22-7 edge.
The Tomcats took a gamble on their next drive, going for a fourth-and-three from their own 35-yard line.
Lackey was tackled just inches short of the first-down marker, setting the Cadets up with a short field.
Powell would score on a 6-yard touchdown run after a five-play drive, putting Trimble in a 30-7 hole with 4:47 left in the first half.
“You make mistakes against good teams, they make you pay,” Faires said. “They did. They get up two scores, they can open up their playbook a little bit, can take some chances and they did. They took full advantage.”
The Tomcats ran more offensive plays — 57 to 41— gaining 254 yards of total offense. Downs had 34 yards on 10 carries, including a 13-yard touchdown run, as well as catching four passes for 62 yards.
Lackey had 23 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown, completing 17 of 33 passes for 197 yards and an interception.
Guffey caught seven passes for 72 yards, while Austin Wisor caught five passes for 53 yards.
The Tomcats have had an up and down non-league schedule. They won a thriller over Nelsonville-York, 7-6, but had a potential showdown with Vinton County canceled. Losses against tough competition with John Marshall and Fort Frye followed.
Trimble will set its sights now on the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division, as its final four games are inside the league.
The Tomcats will be in the Division VII playoffs at the end of the regular season. At that point, they can find out how much the non-league schedule prepared them for the stretch run.
“We’ve got to build off it,” Faires said. “Like I told our guys, we won’t play a team this good until a ways into the playoffs. We just have to regroup and get some confidence in something.”
Fort Frye 45, Trimble 13
Fort Frye 15 15 8 7 — 45
Trimble 7 6 0 0 — 13
FF — Ethan Duskey, 20-yard run (Cameron Tennant kick), 8:55, 1st
FF — Ian Ellis, 1-yard run (Maeson Long pass from Ian Ellis), 3:57, 1st
T — Tabor Lackey, 3-yard run (Bryce Downs kick), :40, 1st
FF — Ian Ellis, 1-yard run (Cameron Tennant kick), 9:03, 2nd
FF — Austin Powell, 6-yard run (Austin Powell run), 4:47, 2nd
T — Bryce Downs, 13-yard run (pass failed), 1:01, 2nd
FF — Braxton Brown, 51-yard pass from Ian Ellis (Ian Ellis run), :14, 3rd
FF — Maeson Long, 60-yard run (Cameron Tennant kick), 8:34, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
FF:T
First downs 12 16
Plays from scrimmage 41 57
Rushing (plys-yds) 34-269 24-57
Passing yards 72 197
Total net yards 341 254
Passes (cmp-att-int) 6-7-0 17-33-1
Fumbles (no-lost) 0-0 0-0
Penalties (no-yds) 4-25 6-38
Punts (no-avg) 2-35 2-39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Fort Frye — Maeson Long 11-160 TD, Ethan Duskey 9-79 TD, Austin Powell 6-28 TD, Ian Ellis 5-4 2 TDs, Layton Stewart 1-1, Ayden Holman 1-0, Dakota Snodgrass 1-(-3); Trimble — Bryce Downs 10-34 TD, Tabor Lackey 14-23 TD.
PASSING
Fort Frye — Ian Ellis 6-7-0-72 TD; Trimble — Tabor Lackey 17-33-1-197.
RECEIVING
Fort Frye — Braxton Brown 4-72 TD, Austin Powell 1-7, Maeson Long 1-(-7); Trimble — Blake Guffey 7-72, Austin Wisor 5-53, Bryce Downs 4-62, Tucker Dixon 1-10.
