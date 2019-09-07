BEVERLY — The Fort Frye Cadets put the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes into a first-quarter hole they could not dig out of.
The Buckeyes fell on the road to Fort Frye, 64-21, on Friday to fall to 0-2 on the season.
The Cadets (2-0) led 36-0 after one quarter and 50-21 by halftime.
Fort Frye finished the game with 500 yards of total offense, including 415 on 39 rushing attempts.
Brian Adkins had 176 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns. He also added five catches for 66 yards and another score.
Ian Ellis completed 4 of 7 passes for 85 yards and four touchdowns.
The Buckeyes finished with 251 yards of offense, including 188 through the air.
Mikey Seel completed 11 of 35 passes for 188 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He also led the team with 38 yards rushing.
The Cadets scored five first-quarter touchdowns, the final coming on Braden Medley's 32-yard interception return with 54 seconds on the clock.
The Buckeyes scored the next two touchdowns to make it 36-14. Drew Carter caught a 17-yard pass from Seel, then Christopher McDonald scored on a 24-yard reception.
Fort Frye kept answering though, as Adkins scored on a 17-yard run for a 43-14 edge.
Carter closed out N-Y's scoring with a 61-yard touchdown catch from Seel to make it 43-21.
Adkins' final touchdown of the half came on a 19-yard pass from Ellis, and Fort Frye led 50-21 at halftime.
The Cadets scored a touchdown in each the third and fourth quarters for the 64-21 margin.
Fort Frye 64, Nelsonville-York 21
Nelsonville-York;0;21;0;0;—;21
Fort Frye;36;14;7;7;—;6
FF — Brady Schilling 26 pass from Ian Ellis (David Kitts kick) 11:21, 1st
FF — Brian Adkins 4 run (run failed) 9:08, 1st
FF — Schilling 7 pass from Ellis (Schilling from Ellis) 4:08, 1st
FF — Schilling 33 pass from Ellis (Schilling from Ellis) 1:24, 1st
FF — Braden Medley 32 interception return (Kitts kick) :54, 1st
NY — Drew Carter, 17 pass from Mikey Seel (Alec Taylor kick) 8:43, 2nd
NY — Christopher McDonald 24 pass from Seel (Taylor kick) 7:46, 2nd
FF — Adkins 17 run (Kitts kick) 4:44, 2nd
NY — Drew Cater, 61 pass from Mikey Seel (Taylor kick) 4:11, 2nd
FF — Adkins 19 pass from Ellis (Kitts kick), 2:03 2nd
FF — Adkins 67 run (Kitts kick) 8:29, 3rd
FF — Ethan Dusky 23 run (Kitts kick) 2:42, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;NY;FF
First downs;10;15
Rushes-yards;17-63;39-415
Passing yards;188;85
Total yards;251;500
Passing;11-37-1;4-9-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;8-58;3-30
Punts-average;4-29.8;0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Nelsonville-York — Mikey Seel 8-38, Brandon Phillips 3-16; Fort Frye — Brian Adkins 11-176, Tyler Fisher 10-70, Zane Wallace 3-66, Collin Welsh 4-35, Ethan Dusky 2-30, Braxton Brown 4-25, Stone Dixon 2-5, Elijah Johnson 2-5, Ian Ellis 1-3.
PASSING
Nelsonville-York — Mikey Seel 11-35-1-188 3 TDs. Fort Frye — Ian Ellis 4-7-0-85
RECEIVING
Nelsonville-York — Christopher McDonald 2-29 TD, Drew Carter 2-78 2 TDs; Ethan Gail 3-45; Fort Frye — Brady Schilling 5-66, Adkins 1-19.
