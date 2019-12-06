Messenger Contributor
{span style=”font-size: 12px ”}RACINE — Say this about this year’s Southern boys’ basketball team: all of its strengths and weaknesses become fairly apparent after just a few minutes of game-time action.{/span}
On the plus side, the Tornadoes have nine players who can contribute, there’s more than a fair amount of experience sprinkled throughout the lineup, and the team will have a little more size than most of the opponents on its schedule.
What it will have to overcome is, however, is a lack of patience on offense, and a transition game — on both offense and defense — that may not be up to the standards set by previous editions of the program.
“That about nails it,” suggested long-time coach Jeff Caldwell after the team debuted at the Shrine Preview. “There are definitely things that we need to work on, but the talent and work ethic are there. The thing that’s going to make-or-break us is the development of our team concept. For us to succeed, everyone is going to have to be able to contribute.”
Southern’s game plan begins with Trey McNickle. The junior is back to run the point, and he has a season of all-Tri Valley Conference and all-district recognition in football under his belt. Caldwell believes he’s at his best when taking the ball to the rim.
“He’s not afraid to get in there and to mix it up a little,” Caldwell said. “He leads by example. The other players see that and they start doing it, too, because they know that’s the way they’re expected to play.”
Surrounding McNickle is a quartet of seniors. Cole Steele and Joey Weaver both join him on the perimeter, while Coltin Parker and Landen Hill will line up inside.
Like McNickle, Steele is a streaky, dead-eye outside shooter. Parker, undersized in the post at 5’9”, nevertheless makes up for it with excellent strength and body control. Hill returns to the team after not playing his sophomore or junior seasons, and he could well end up becoming the team’s wild card.
“We always expect our seniors to become good leaders, and we think we’ve got a good set,” said Caldwell. “Cole and Coltin, especially, need to step up in that area, because they’re in their fourth year with us.”
Weaver and Hill are likely to add firepower off the bench, as will junior Ryan Laudermilt and sophomore Cade Anderson, the back-up to McNickle. The Tornadoes’ starting five will be completed by a pair of juniors, Arrow Drummer on the block and Chase Bailey on the wing.
At 6’4” and with a formidable frame, Drummer gives Southern an inside presence it seldom has had in the recent past. While he still needs to work to get himself into game-shape, he has already demonstrated an improved and varied offensive arsenal, including a spin move and an ability to go up-and-under.
“Arrow has worked tremendously hard on his footwork,” Caldwell said. “He’s shown us a lot so far. After losing his entire freshman season to a shoulder injury, he developed into a strong option for us last year.”
Caldwell admits that, despite an occasional flash of a high post-low post combination, he needs to keep reminding his perimeter players of that fact more than he would like.
“That’s the thing that’s holding us back right now,” he said. “We’re too hesitant to throw the ball inside. We tend to telegraph our passes. We have good shooters, but sometimes, we fall in love with the outside shot. We need to have a better understanding of what a good look is. You have to be open. We’re a much better offense when we’re patient.
“Our rebounding should be fine. We don’t have any great individual rebounders, but we have a good team concept in that area. Our athleticism should allow us to play a mix of both man-to-man and match-up zone. We’re waiting to see which one might be a better look for us.”
It is perhaps a fitting paradox that the Tornadoes, who typically field teams that feast on fast-break opportunities, should enter this season hoping to slow things down just a bit.
“We still want to run; we’ll still look to run,” said Caldwell. “But, our games are going to be won or lost between rebounds and transition baskets. We have to make sure that we’re not giving up easy points with either one.”
