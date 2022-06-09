The highs and the lows that can come with an individual sport like wrestling can be difficult, but it's what Zavier Campsey loves the most.
"The raw emotions and accountability — there's no teammates to shoulder the burden of a loss with, or anyone else to take credit for a victory," Campsey said, when asked what he liked the most about wrestling. "It gives you the greatest feeling of victory when you pull out the big match, and the most crushing of lows when you can't win the close matches."
The Athens High School graduate will get a chance to continue his wrestling career.
Campsey recently signed to wrestle at Thomas Moore University, an NAIA school located in Crestview Hills, Ky.
The Saints' program is led by head coach Jason Russell.
"The recruiting process was nerve wracking because I didn't know if my resume would portray my capabilities and I didn't know if I would make it into a program as good as Thomas More," Campsey said. "About 12 different programs reached out, I talked in depth with four different coaches."
Campsey was a Tri-Valley Conference champion at 157 pounds his senior year. He finished in third place in the sectional meet, then placed fourth at the district meet to advance to the Division II state tournament.
Campsey lost both of his matches in Columbus, but it was the journey to get there that made him proud.
"Qualifying for the state tournament my senior year, it really showed the culmination of all my work the last five years," he said.
Campsey said he only won two matches his first year competing in wrestling in eighth grade.
"I refused to accept that, 'I just wasn't athletic' and dedicated my high school career to becoming a great wrestler and when it paid off, it was very emotional and felt like all the work was worth it," he said.
Campsey finished with an overall record of 41-9 his senior season.
Campsey credited the Athens coaching staff, led by head coach Paul Kaiser, for a lot of his success.
"Because of the high level of technique, paired with great drilling the coaches that Athens instill in you, I feel very well prepared for the next level because of that preparation," Campsey said.
Campsey said location and the coaching staff was what ultimately drew him to Thomas More.
"Being close to Cincinnati put me near great job opportunities post college while not being in the heart of the city amidst all the distractions that would try to pull me away from my wrestling," said Campsey, who plans to major in economics while getting a Master's in business administration.
"I also really appreciated how down to earth coach Russel is," he added. "I immediately connected with him over his family growing pawpaw's. Which, being from Athens is a huge connection point and green flag with Pawpaw Fest being such a huge part of my childhood."
Campsey said it took a lot of people to help get him to the point where he could qualify for the state tournament, and wrestling collegiately.
"I'd especially like to thank my coaches for the effort they've put into teaching me over the years even though I didn't show the most promise," he said. "I'd also like to thank all my training partners over the years that have helped me jump level after level each year of high school. My girlfriend (Ella Bigony) for always supporting me through all my events, and finally my parents (James and Stephanie Campsey) for driving me to the school at 5 a.m., watching all my tournaments and duals. Even if the first few years I didn't win many, helping me pay for club practices, driving me to summer training camps, and overall, supporting me whole heartedly as I fully committed myself to wrestling."
Campsey will continue to put the work in as he moves on to Thomas More, where he will get to experience the ups and downs that come with competing on the mat.
"It's purely you and the work you've put in," he said. "It's helped me build great character through high school with its lessons in accountability — how you have to work for what you want, and how it's taught me deal with adversity and disappointment."
