NELSONVILLE — The good new for the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes was the fact that Christian Wiseman and Trey Lewis were able to hold visiting Federal Hocking to only three hits.
The bad news for the Buckeyes was that the Lancers had their ace on the mound.
Wes Carpenter pitched a complete game on Saturday, leading Federal Hocking to a 7-1 win at Nelsonville-York's Blackburn Field.
Carpenter went the distance without allowing an earned run. He worked around six walks, four hits and two errors. He struck out nine Buckeyes.
Carpenter's efforts ultimately made it difficult for the Buckeyes (2-12) to stay in the game. N-Y scored a run in the bottom of the third to trail 2-1, but the Lancers added single runs in the fourth and fifth to go ahead 4-1 before adding two in the sixth and one final run in the seventh.
Wiseman took the loss despite turning in a solid effort. He allowed only one hit in 4 1-3 innings, with only one of the three runs against him being earned. Wiseman walked six, hit a batter and struck out two.
Lewis pitched the final 2 2-3 innings for Nelsonville-York. He allowed four runs, with two being earned, on two hits, five walks and one strikeout.
Mason Jackson, Carpenter and AJ Daniels each hit a single for Federal Hocking (8-8), with Jackson, Collin Jarvis and Drew Airhart each collecting an RBI.
Airhart drew three walks, while Iden Miller was walked twice. Carpenter scored two runs.
Kobi Bennington, Lewis, Gavin Richards and Matthew Odenthal each hit singles for Nelsonville-York, with Wiseman scoring a run.
Wiseman and Drew Douglas each had two walks.
