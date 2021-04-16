STEWART — Federal Hocking senior Wes Carpenter admitted he didn't have his best stuff to start Friday's game against Trimble.
"I came out flat," he said. "I was throwing strikes, they just weren't very fast."
Carpenter would settle in, leading to a win against their county rivals.
Carpenter tossed a complete game in the Lancers' 9-2 win over the Tomcats at Federal Hocking High School.
Carpenter was dialed in, as he retired the final 13 batters he faced, and 18 of the final 19 overall.
The Lancers' ace was on top of his game against Trimble.
"Trimble's always a grudge match, always," Carpenter said. "Whether it's basketball, football, baseball, they find a way to win. It's always a competitive game. We want to beat them."
Carpenter struck out seven and walked only one batter. He allowed three hits.
"Started to get into a groove, digging in on the mound," Carpenter said. "I just started throwing hard. From there, my breaking balls started to follow. All-around good night."
Carpenter needed 87 pitches in seven innings, 60 being strikes. He struck out the side swinging in the fourth, and struck out the side looking in the seventh.
Federal Hocking was clean in the field with no errors, as Carpenter successfully fielded four balls back to the mound while also catching an infield pop up.
"They did make some plays," Trimble coach Phil Faires said. "We didn't give them very many hard hit balls but he (Carpenter) made four or five of those plays himself. Got to keep it away from their best player, but when we did hit the ball third and short, they came up and threw it across the field."
The Tomcats (4-8, 2-4 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) weren't as clean in the field, as five errors led to six unearned runs. Trimble also combined to walk 10 batters, eventually allowing the Lancers to break through.
Faires said it's been an issue for the young Tomcats so far this season.
"Every coach says it, if you give teams extra outs, it's going to kill you and it's killed us a bunch this year right now," he said. "And we're not getting those walks. We had 10 walks tonight and I think we got maybe one (at the plate)."
The game was tied at 2-2 before Federal Hocking (6-6, 2-2 TV-Hocking) broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to a two-out rally.
Hunter Smith broke the deadlock with a single to right, scoring Carpenter from second base.
It appeared that Bryce Downs might get out of the inning when he struck out Ethan McCune swinging, but a wild pitch put the ball to the back stop, scoring Collin Jarvis for a 4-2 advantage.
The inning continued, and the Lancers took advantage. Iden Miller reached on an error at shortstop for the Tomcats, scoring Smith for a 5-2 advantage.
The big blow came from Drew Airhart, who launched a double into the gap in right-center field.
McCune and Miller raced home, and Federal Hocking was suddenly ahead 7-2.
"Baseball's a funny game," Faires said. "You make one mistake and it can lead to a bunch. But these same kids play football for me. They played in some big games and they made some clutch plays, so it will come."
The Lancers added on in the fifth with two more runs, both coming with two outs.
Again Smith was at the center of it, his two-out single scoring Jarvis for an 8-2 advantage.
Federal Hocking went ahead 9-2 when Smith scored on a wild pitch.
The Lancers finished with seven hits, as Smith and McCune had two apiece, but they took advantage of the opportunities presented to them offensively.
"We've got to start hitting sooner," Carpenter said. "That's our big thing but once we get rolling as a team, it eats us all up. We all start going at once."
Carpenter only got stronger with the lead. He only needed 13 pitches to retire the side in the sixth inning, and 15 to sit the Tomcats down in order in the seventh.
Downs was charged with the loss for Trimble, as he pitched the final 4 2-3 innings in relief. He gave up seven runs, but only one was earned. He walked seven and stuck out six.
Cole Wright started on the mound for Trimble, but was pulled after walking three batters in the second inning.
The Tomcats got ahead of Carpenter 2-0 in the second. Blake Guffey dropped a single into shallow left field, and Todd Fouts hit a double down the left field line.
Max Frank and Will Sharp followed with RBI groundouts, giving the Tomcats the early lead.
The Lancers tied it up in the bottom half of the inning, the first run coming across when Billy Ward drew a bases-loaded walk to score McCune.
Mason Jackson followed with an RBI groundout, tying the score at 2-2.
The Tomcats got Tabor Lackey to second base after he reached on a walk in the third inning, but it would prove to be their final baserunner of the night.
Trimble has the weekend off before hosting Alexander on Tuesday.
The Tomcats only have one senior, and most of the upperclassmen have limited experience after last spring's cancelation. Faires said the potential is there however, they just need to clean up their play in the field.
"I've never had a team this young before," he said. "I think the most I've ever had was two freshmen starting and there's times we start five. It's tough, just watching them grow up, but we're going to get better."
The Lancers will continue TVC-Hocking play next week, traveling to South Gallia on Monday, Eastern on Tuesday and Waterford on Wednesday.
Federal Hocking 9, Trimble 2
Trimble;020;000 0 — 2 3 5
Federal Hocking;020 520 x — 9 7 0
Cole Wright, Bryce Downs (2) and Tabor Lackey
Wes Carpenter and Drew Airhart
WP — Carpenter; LP — Downs
