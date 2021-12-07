COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division VI football All-Ohio team was announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Nelsonville-York quarterback Drew Carter was a first team selection. Linebacker Leighton Loge was named to the third team.
The entire Division VI list is below.
2021 Division VI All-Ohio Football Teams
Offensive Players of the Year: Beau Brungard, New Middletown Springfield; D.J. Newman, Archbold; Bryce Schondelmyer, Arcanum
Defensive Player of the Year: Norey Johnson, Cincinnati Deer Park
Coach of the Year: James Lee, KIPP Columbus
First Team Offense
QB: Tyler Buescher, West Jefferson, 6-0, 155, sr.; Drew Carter, Nelsonville-York, 6-1, 185, sr.; D.J. Newman, Archbold, 6-1, 175, sr.; Beau Brungard, New Middletown Springfield, 6-0, 195, sr.; Andre Yarber, Oberlin, 5-11, 180, sr.; Bryce Schondelmyer, Arcanum, 6-2, 195, jr.
RB: Maeson Long, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-10, 165, sr.; Lincoln Mollenkopf, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-9, 170, sr.; Jake Gill, Creston Norwayne, 5-10, 185, jr.; Will Butler, Mogadore, 6-3, 200, jr.; Ashton Snell, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-10, 165, sr.
WR/TE: MJ Book, West Jefferson, 6-4, 190, sr.; Gavin Bailey, Archbold, 6-1, 160, sr.; Tyler Schwieterman, Coldwater, 6-4, 190, sr.; Ty Powell, Dayton Christian, 6-1, 185, sr., Brennen Troutwine, Arcanum, 5-10, 160, sr.
OL: Casey Brooker, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-2, 260, sr.; Easton Korody, Carey, 6-5, 280, sr.; Mason Ringler, Ashland Crestview, 6-2, 220, jr.; Travis Owen, Sullivan Black River, sr.; Lucas Datillo, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, 195, soph.; John Avalon, Middlefield Cardinal, 6-1, 265, sr.; Grant Albers, Anna, 6-4, 280, sr.
K: Rece Verhoff, Columbus Grove, 5-7, 150, sr.
First Team Defense
DL: Gavin Carpenter, Barnesville, 5-8, 255, sr.; Owen Barker, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, 185, jr.; Baeden Hancock, Defiance Tinora, 6-0, 235, sr.; Marshall Yelkin, New Middletown Springfield, 5'11, 200, sr.; Cayden Sherepita, Wellington, 6-3, 215, sr.; Sidikiba Kaba, KIPP Columbus, 6-3, 270, jr.
LB: Riordan Stauffer, Fairbanks, 6-3, 240, sr.; J.D. Brumfield, Proctorville Fairland, 6-0, 195, sr.; AJ Schafer, Columbus Grove, 6-0, 210, jr.; Owen Johnson, Liberty Center, 5-11, 210, sr.; Aaron Groner, New Middletown Springfield, 5-8, 200, sr.; Michael Miles, Garfield Heights Trinity, 6-1, 190, jr.; Jake Hurst, Mechanicsburg, 5-9, 190, sr.
DB: Dan Wagner, Columbus Africentric, 6-0, 165, sr.; Connor Morse, Ashland Crestview, 5-9, 170, sr.; Aidan Stephens, LaBrae, 6-1, 180, sr.; Tyler Mrakuzic, Sullivan Black River, 5-11, 154, jr.; Norey Johnson, Cincinnati Deer Park, 6-3, 192, sr.
P: Emilio Duran, Ottawa Hills, 6-0, 175, jr.
Second Team Offense
QB: Cy Starcher, Marion Elgin, 6-1, 180, sr.; Tamir Wynn, KIPP Columbus, 5-11, 170, jr.; Ian Ellis, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-0,185, sr.; C.J. Hannahs, Barnesville. 5-8, 145, jr.; Jack Talkington, Canton Central Catholic, 6-2, 215, jr.; Aaron Conley, Mechanicsburg, 5-9, 180, sr.
RB: Kevin Kline, Marion Elgin, 6-0, 190, sr.; Colin Metzger, Columbus Grove, 5-9, 200, sr.; Connor Smith, Gibsonburg, 5-8, 170, jr.; Marco Cirigliano, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-10 160, soph.; Austin Francis, Casstown Miami East, 5-10, 160, sr.
WR/TE: Spencer Bliss, Barnesville, 5-9, 155, sr.; Jake Jarrett, Collins Western Reserve, 5-10, 145 Sr.; Paul Butterman, Mount Gilead, 6-3, 175, sr.; Correll Amsbaugh, Worthington Christian, 6-4, 205, jr.; Robert Verba, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-2, 235, sr.
OL: Canyon Schneider, West Jefferson, 6-2, 250, sr.; Joe Kinsley, Fairbanks, 6-2, 255, sr.; Steve Rhoades, Proctorville Fairland, 6-0, 225, sr.; Owen Box, Liberty Center, 6-3, 240, jr.; Mitch Douglas, Columbus Grove, 6-0, 250, sr.; Colby Morlock, Creston Norwayne, 6-4, 290, sr.; James McCulloch, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-5, 275,sr.; Adam Waller, Mechanicsburg, 6-0, 205, sr.
K: Luke Courtney, Hanoverton United, 5-11, 160, soph.
Second Team Defense
DL: Trennen Stoll, Carey, 6-3, 270, sr.; Mason Williams, Mogadore, 6-4, 235, jr.; Hunter Albright, Springfield Northeastern, 6-0, 220, jr.; Desmond Davis, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori, 6-4, 250, soph.; Cohen Hickman, Jamestown Greeneview, 5-10, 235, sr.; Levi Milledge, Mechanicsburg, 6-1, 205, jr.
LB: Chase Morrow, Lucasville Valley, 5-11, 190, sr.; Brayden Webb, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 6-4, 225, soph.; Landon Kemerly, Carey, 6-0, 200, jr.; Aiden Godsey, Ashland Crestview, 6-2, 200, sr.; Carson Feichtner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-1, 200, sr.; Mason Foos, Seneca East, 6-3, 200 Sr.; Giovanni Higgins, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, 5-11, 160, soph.
DB: Bryce Conti, Carey, 6-1, 170, sr.; Luke Kaufman, Columbus Grove, 5-11, 157, sr.; Jon Brasee, Wellington, 6-1, 180, sr.; Danny Mascadri, Mechanicsburg, 6-0, 175, sr.; Cavan Cooper, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-2, 205, jr.
P: Garrett Lamb-Hart, Mount Gilead, 5-10, 155, sr.
Third Team Offense
QB: Jack Gregory, Centerburg, 6-2, 190, sr.; Hayden Kuhn, Ashland Crestview, 6-0, 155, jr.; Derek Lonsway, Carey, 6-0, 180. sr.; Andrew Champagne, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-1, 170, sr.; Caden Houseman, Springfield Northeastern, 6-0, 175, jr.; Preston Sellers, Dayton Christian, 5-10, 190, jr.
RB: Maxton Lower, Northmor, 6-2, 215, jr.; JD Miller, Johnstown Northridge, 6-0, 175, sr.; Ethan Patterson, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 6-2, 165, sr.; Chase Hall, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-1, 190, jr.; Franko Rome, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-10, 171, sr.; Zach Czako, Middlefield Cardinal, 5-10, 220, Sr.
WR/TE: Jonny Frazier, Oberlin, 5-10, 170, sr.; Silas Snell, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-5, 245, sr.; Tre’Von Drake, LaBrae, 6-2, 180, sr.; Mason Murphy, Mogadore, 6-3, 170, sr.
OL: Duston Sanders, Northmor, 6-8, 315, sr.; Gavin Berridge, Marion Elgin, 6-0, 245, sr.; Sean Smith, Columbus Africentric, 5-10, 315, fr.; Quentin Leasure, Barnesville, 5-11, 330, jr.; Tyler Schooley, Gibsonburg, 5-11, 210, sr.; Nick Teglovic, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-2, 230, sr.; Mike Soltis, Middlefield Cardinal, 6-2, 275, sr.; Jace Diedrick, Wellington, 6-3, 250, sr.; Cael Rose, Casstown Miami East, 6-0, 320, sr.
K: Grant Woodfin, Worthington Christian, 5-8, 150, sr.
Third Team Defense
DL: Casey Hudson, Proctorville Fairland, 6-2, 210, sr.; Hunter Kesselring, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-2, 230, sr.; Devin Morris, Archbold, 5-11, 250, jr.; Kavon Robinson-Carter, Garfield Heights Trinity, 6-1, 205, sr.; Isaac Thompson, Oberlin, 6-5, 225, jr.; Devan Dierdrick, Wellington, 6-3, 230, soph.
LB: Joshua Carrel, Worthington Christian, 6-1, 210, jr.; Leighton Loge, Nelsonville-York, 6-1, 180, jr.; Aidan Snodgrass, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 6-0, 217, sr.; Bo Snyder, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, 180, sr.; Ty Vickery, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 5-7, 180, fr.; Drew Unangst, Wellington, 6-1, 200, sr.; Jarrod Mays, Jamestown Greeneview, 5-10, 225, jr.; Jacob Rayburn, Arcanum, 5-10, 185, jr.
DB: Devontae Underwood, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori, 5-9, 165, sr.; Carter Williams, Jamestown Greeneview, 6-1, 190, jr.; Anthony Soltis, Middlefield Cardinal, 6-1, 150, sr.; Ryan Croston, Pymatuning Valley, 5-9, 165 fr.; Jarren Hicks, Coal Grove, 6-0, 175, sr.
P: Jesse Meyer, Coldwater, 6-4, 220, sr.
Area Honorable Mention
RB: Dalton Haubeil, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-9, 170, sr.; Hudson Stalder, Nelsonville-York, 5-11, 170, jr.; Owen Hankins, Rock Hill, 6-2, 210, sr.;
WR: Zander Schmidt, Fairland, 6-0, 185, sr.; Perry Kingrey, Coal Grove, 6-5, 225, sr.; Jordan Martin, Belpre, 6-3, 195, sr.;
OL: Will Dratwa, Frankfort Adena, 6-0, 225, sr.; Tucker Levering, Nelsonville-York, 6-0, 240, sr.; Dominik Robson, Nelsonville-York, 6-4, 250, sr.; Brad Wheeler, Coal Grove, 6-0, 190, sr.; Bryson Spencer, Lucasville Valley, 5-11, 265, sr.;
K: Chase Ruby, Lucasville Valley, 6-3, 165, sr.;
DL: R.J. Ward, Fairland, 5-10, 235, sr.; Eli Patterson, Symmes Valley, 6-1, 205, sr.; Beau Blankenship, Paint Valley, 6-4, 220, sr.; Caleb Osborne, Frankfort Adena, 6-1, 235, jr.; Nathan Martin, Nelsonville-York, 6-1, 190, sr.; Justin Moore, Lucasville Valley, 6-6, 261, Jr.;
DB: Steeler Leep, Fairland, 5-9, 165, Jr.; Levi Niece, Symmes Valley, 5-7, 180, sr.; Hunter Blagg, Rock Hill, 5-8, 150, sr.; Jacob Hershberger, Harrod Allen East, 5-11, 160, jr.;
P: Cordell Grubb, Paint Valley, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Noah Dickerson, Crooksville, 6-2, 190, Sr.;
