WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Alexander Spartans have had tough luck this season in late-inning results.
With the season on the line, Brooke Casto made sure Friday's tournament game had a different conclusion.
Casto pitched a complete game and had the winning hit in Alexander's dramatic 3-1, nine-inning win at Portsmouth West.
The No. 14 seed Spartans went on the road to knock off the No. 11 seed Senators to claim a Division III sectional championship.
Casto pitched all nine innings, giving up only a single run in the bottom of the seventh inning. She struck out nine, walked five and scattered four hits.
Casto was able to win a pitching duel against West's Sydney McDermott, who also pitched a complete game and gave up only six hits.
Alexander scored in the top of the first thanks to a wild pitch. The game remained 1-0 until the bottom of the seventh, when West tied the game on Casto's wild pitch.
Neither team scored in the eighth, but Alexander broke through in the top of the ninth.
Macie Swart led off with a walk, and went to second on a passed ball. She eventually advanced to third on Jaycie Jordan's groundout.
McDermott continued to dig in, getting a strike out for the second out of the inning.
Casto stepped into the box and pulled the first pitch she saw hard between short and third, scoring Swart and giving Alexander a 2-1 lead.
The Spartans added a key insurance run when Jadyn Mace's single scored Casto for a 3-1 advantage.
All that was left was for Casto to nail down the win. She retired the first two batters of the ninth before Acie Stone hit a single.
Casto got the final out when she fielded a ball hit back to the pitching circle. Casto threw the runner out to end the game, and send the Spartans to the district tournament.
The Spartans lost two nine-inning games to Wellston in the regular season, also falling in the final at-bat against Huntington, Athens and Meigs.
However, Alexander won on Ellie Day's walk-off hit against Amanda-Clearcreek last Friday, and have won four out of five at the right time of the season.
Casto, Mace and Audrey Ross each had two hits to account for the Spartans' six hits against West. Casto also had a double.
Kate Rollins hit a double for West (16-10), while McDermott, Stone and Abie Boland each hit singles.
The Spartans are sectional champions for the third season in a row and for the sixth time in the last seven seasons, excluding 2020's cancelation.
Alexander will hit the road again for its Division III district semifinal. The Spartans will play at No. 2 Ironton on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Ironton beat No. 23 New Lexington 13-0 in a sectional final on Friday.
Alexander 3, West 1 (9 innings)
Alexander;100 000 002 — 3 6 1
West;000 000 100 — 1 4 3
Brooke Casto and Erin Scurlock
Sydney McDermott and Abie Boland
WP — Casto; LP — McDermott
