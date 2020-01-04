ALBANY — Taller, longer, faster.
The Alexander boys ran into the proverbial buzz saw Friday, falling at home to Chillicothe, a team that physically outmatched them in every department.
The Cavaliers (10-1), whose lone loss came at the hands of Archbishop Moeller — a team widely expected to be sitting atop the Division I state poll when the first set of rankings is released this week — raced out to a 17-point first-quarter lead and never looked back, winning 67-41.
The Spartans, meanwhile, dropped their second straight non-league contest after a 7-0 start. But unlike last weekend’s loss to Waverly, this one was neither an upset nor a heartbreaker. In fact, Alexander (7-2) played reasonably well over the final three quarters, forcing the vaunted Chillicothe offense into a half-court style and limiting it to 45 points during that span.
By then, however, the damage had been done.
With Tre Beard leading the charge and with 6’8” Brandon Noel and 6’6” Jayvon Maughmer filling the lanes, the Cavaliers converted six first-quarter fast breaks, including four in a row to finish the frame. Noel punctuated the flurry with a follow-up tip of Beard’s miss and a rim-rattling dunk off one of Beard’s four assists.
Perhaps more significantly, those transition points weren’t coming from turnovers, but from a variety of missed shots, the kind the Spartans usually convert.
Such was the case after J.K. Kearns stripped Maughmer near half-court and appeared to have an open path to the rim. A bucket could have cut the home team’s deficit to five, but Maughmer recovered, altered Kearn’s shot, collected the rebound and went coast-to-coast.
Later, Luke Chapman missed an opportunity at a put-back, and Noel made him pay, getting the outlet pass out to Kam Smith, who beat everyone downcourt for the easy lay-in.
“We had makeable shots, the sort you’ve got to take advantage of if you’re going to beat a team like Chillicothe,” said Alexander coach Jim Kearns. “We did a good job handling the ball and limiting our turnovers, but they were so athletic and ran the floor so well that our missed shots became like turnovers.
“We didn’t shoot the ball as well as we normally do, but they were doing a good job of switching and jumping out on our screens, and since they were so much longer than we were at every position, it forced our offense out further away from the basket than we like to be,” he said.
“They’re a really good team with lots of experience,” he added. “They start five seniors who’ve played together for a while, so each one knows where the other is going to be and what he’s going to do. They know how to get the shots they want.
“I’ve watched them a couple of times, and I knew this was going to be the toughest game on our schedule.”
Noel and Maughmer, who have committed to play at Wright State and Cedarville, respectively, combined for 30 points and 18 rebounds, but most of those came before halftime. Once the Spartans settled down, Chapman did yeomen’s work defending Noel in the post, despite giving up half a foot, as did a platoon of guards, spearheaded by Kyler D’Augustino, against Maughmer on the perimeter.
The duo had its moments — Noel showed range on a pair of outside jumpers, and Maughmer rolled off a high screen and split the help-side on a trio of dribble-drive lay-ins — but considering Alexander was without 6’10” rim-protector Caleb Terry for the third consecutive contest — the fallout, at least as far as Kearns was concerned, was acceptable.
“[Chapman], especially, drew a tough assignment tonight,” he said. “But, he’s a solid kid, a very vocal team leader. He doesn’t shy away. He wants challenges like that.”
The Spartans’ next challenge comes Tuesday, when they host Vinton County and put their one-game lead in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division on the line. Fortunately, it looks likely that Terry will be back in the lineup and the team will once again be at full strength.
“That’s been the timetable all along,” said Kearns.
Chillicothe 67, Alexander 41
Chillicothe;22;17;13;15;—;67
Alexander;5;13;11;12;—;41
CHILLICOTHE 67 (10-1)
Vincent Roper 4 0-0 8, Kam Smith 5 0-0 12, Tre Beard 2 0-0 5, Brandon Noel 6 0-0 13, Jayvon Maughmer 8 0-0 17, Joel Barnes 1 0-0 2, Michael Miller 4 0-0 8, Eli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Lucas Crawford 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 31 0-0 67; 3-pt field goals: 5 (Smith 2, Beard, Noel, Maughmer).
ALEXANDER 41 (7-2)
J.K. Kearns 1 0-0 3, Kaleb Easley 2 1-1 6, Trey Schaller 1 1-2 3, Kyler D’Augustino 5 0-0 11, Luke Chapman 3 0-1 6, Lucas Markins 3 2-6 8, Colby Carsey 1 0-0 2, Isaac York 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 17 4-10 41; 3-pt field goals: 3 (Kearns, Easley, D’Augustino).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Chillicothe 31-51 (.608), Alexander 17-46 (.370); 3-point field goals — Chillicothe 5-13 (.385), Alexander 3-14 (.214); Free throws — Chillicothe 0-0, Alexander 4-10 (.400); Rebounds — Chillicothe 32 (Noel 12), Alexander 14 (Chapman 4); Assists — Chillicothe 17 (Roper 4, Beard 4, Maughmer 4), Alexander 12 (Chapman 4); Steals — Chillicothe 5 (Maughmer 3), Alexander 3 (Kearns 2); Blocks — Chillicothe 1 (Roper), Alexander 1 (Schaller); Turnovers — Chillicothe 7, Alexander 9; Team fouls — Chillicothe 13, Alexander 3; Junior varsity game — Chillicothe 57, Alexander 28.
