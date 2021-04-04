CHILLICOTHE — Amanda-Clearcreek's Ryan Chambers delivered a gem on the mound, leading to Athens' first loss of the season.
The Aces defeated the Bulldogs 7-2 on Saturday in a game that was played at Chillicothe's VA Memorial Stadium.
The Bulldogs' record stands at 2-1.
Athens was unable to solve Chambers. He pitched a complete game, striking out 10 batters and walking only one. He allowed four hits and two earned runs.
The game was tied 1-1 before Amanda-Clearcreek scored four runs in the top of the third and two more in the fourth for a 7-1 lead.
Chambers was able to win the day, but Athens senior Peyton Gail was able to find success at the plate.
Gail was 2 for 3 with both of Athens' RBIs as he hit a solo home run and hit a double.
Derrick Welsh also hit a triple and scored a run. Shane McDade added a single, while Will Ginder drew a walk.
Welsh took the loss on the mound, giving up seven runs — five earned — on 11 hits in 3 2-3 innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.
Landon Wheatley worked the final 3 1-3 innings of shutout relief, allowing three hits. He struck out a batter.
Peyton Cassley went 3 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs to pace the Aces' offense. Kansas Rhymer added three hits and an RBI.
Athens 12, Waterford 10
WATERFORD — Waterford made a game out of it, but in the end Athens' early lead was too much to overcome.
The Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning, ultimately leading to a 12-10 baseball win at Waterford on Friday.
Athens' first six batters of the game all reached base and scored, as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the season.
Athens had 12 hits in the game. Derrick Welsh was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. He hit a double, and his home run provided the Bulldogs with a 12-3 advantage.
Peyton Gail was also a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a double, adding three RBIs and two runs scored.
Charlie Strohm, Will Matters, Will Ginder, Tanner McCune and Landon Wheatley all added singles for the Bulldogs. Strohm scored two runs, Matters had two RBIs and two runs scored, Ginder had a run and RBI, while McCune scored a run.
Cameron Niese also drew a walk and scored a run.
