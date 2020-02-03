GLOUSTER — Joe Richards has made a career out of coaching, from Michigan to Ohio, from football to baseball to basketball.
Nothing Richards has experienced topped Monday's historic victory for the Trimble Tomcats.
Trimble clinched an outright Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division championship, defeating the Belpre Golden Eagles 50-41 inside Bill White Gymnasium.
The Tomcats are two years removed from winning only one game and canceling their season in January due to a lack of healthy players. They bounced back a year ago by winning nine games with a roster full of freshmen.
Despite having a roster featuring no players older than 10th grade, the Tomcats are league champions for only the third time in program history.
"I'm almost speechless," Richards said, still wearing the net around his neck. "I'm so proud of these girls, with what we've been through, the hard work that they've put in."
The young Tomcats (16-5, 13-2 TVC-Hocking) were able to face another pressure situation and come out on top.
Belpre (16-5, 10-5 TVC-Hocking) was still alive in the league race. A Golden Eagle victory would have kept alive a possibility of a three-way tie with Waterford.
The Tomcats answered the challenge. They never trailed after the opening quarter, and will head to Waterford on Thursday with the league title already won.
Trimble's win officially dethrones Waterford, which had won the last five league titles outright.
"It means a lot," Trimble sophomore Emily Young said. "Coming from last year to this year, it was a lot of hard work. Joe, he never gave up on us. He put a lot into us. We really appreciate him as a coach and I just love my teammates."
It's only the second outright league title for the Tomcats. They won an outright title in 2004, then shared the top spot with Waterford in 2005. That was when Jennifer Grandy was setting scoring records for the Tomcats.
Now, a new group of sophomores have already solidified their place in Trimble history, and they still have two seasons left to play.
"I think the biggest compliment that I can pay to them, there's still a lot of room to go up," Richards said.
Trimble beat Belpre for the second time this season by following a familiar pattern. The Tomcats used lock-down defense and a big third quarter to stop the Golden Eagles.
Kyna Waderker led Belpre with 18 points, making 8 of 13 shots from the field.
The rest of the Golden Eagles were a combined 7 of 25 from the field. Belpre had 17 turnovers and Trimble won the rebounding battle 36-25.
"Congratulations to Trimble," Belpre coach Chris Murray said. "I'm happy for them to win the league. They earned it. They've played consistent, good basketball all year long. Those kids have worked extremely hard and they did a good job."
Belpre made Trimble work for the title. The Golden Eagles scored the final six points of the second quarter, trailing just 22-20 at halftime after Kyanna Ray's late 3-pointer.
Trimble didn't allow Belpre to build on that momentum, as Young opened the second half with a 3-pointer. It started a 14-4 run, giving the Tomcats a 36-24 lead after Laikyn Imler's fast-break layup.
"We went in, made some adjustments, (assistant) coach (Jason Richards) and I, and they kept playing hard," Joe Richards said. "We made that little run in the third quarter. Obviously, the third quarter has been pretty good to us this year."
Belpre never got closer than seven points the rest of the way, as Young's scoring drive gave the Tomcats a 40-29 lead going to the fourth.
"We just wanted to push the ball more," Young said of the second half.
Trimble went ahead 46-34 with 1:56 left after two Riley Campbell free throws.
Ray's 3-pointer did allow Belpre to trail just 46-39 with 1:15 remaining, but Imler and Briana Orsborne added free throws for a 48-39 lead. The title was in the bag by the time Imler made two free throws for the 50-41 edge with 16.1 seconds on the clock.
"I thought it was a good game," Murray said. "I thought both teams played hard and played well. We unfortunately make more mistakes than they did in some key moments and they capitalized on it."
Orsborne led Trimble with 17 points, five rebounds and three steals. Young added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jayne Six tallied eight points and 10 rebounds, while Imler had seven points and eight rebounds. Campbell scored four points.
As the final seconds ticked away, Richards held his index finger in the air as the Tomcats triumphantly gathered for the hand-shake line.
One by one, the Tomcats climbed a ladder and cut down the net inside Bill White Gymnasium, something very few girls' basketball teams have been able to do over the years.
Richards was the final one to climb the ladder. He looked toward the crowd and let out a celebratory yell, the net finally trimmed and the championship won.
"Watching them cut the net down and then cutting that net down, the applause and the excitement from the girls, that's the proudest moment that I've had," Richards said.
Richards took over the program when the current sophomores were in sixth grade. A sixth-grade teacher in the district, he was able to get to know them right away.
He's seen the sophomore class grow over the years. They dominated biddy leagues and the junior high ranks, rarely if ever losing a game as they played together.
The 10th grade class not only saved Trimble basketball from possible extinction — remember there are no juniors or seniors on the team — they've lifted the program to heights rarely seen in Glouster.
"We've practically grown up playing this sport together, so we click very well together," Young said.
The TVC-Hocking has been controlled by Waterford, as the Wildcats have won 14 of the last 15 league titles and even won a Division IV state championship in 2016. Their strangle-hold on the league could make it difficult to believe any other team could ever wrestle the top spot away.
Richards said his group of girls believed though before the start of the season.
"I had them fill out goal sheets at the beginning of the year, and four or five of them didn't hesitate," he said. "They put that on their goal sheet — to win the TVC-Hocking. I told them, you've got to believe it."
The Tomcats believed it, and now it's reality. They'll travel to Waterford on Thursday to conclude the regular season as TVC-Hocking champions.
"We believe the sky is the limit if we're playing our best, and we showed it at the end of last year as freshmen," Richards said. "The sky's the limit and they believed."
Trimble 50, Belpre 41
Belpre;14;6;9;12;—;41
Trimble;14;8;18;10;—;50
BELPRE 41 (16-5, 10-5 TVC-Hocking)
Halee Williams 0 1-2 1, Abbey LaFatch 0 0-0 0, Kyna Waderker 8 2-2 18, Curstin Giffin 3 0-0 6, Kyanna Ray 2 1-2 7, Kaitlyn Bush 2 3-4 9, TOTALS 15 7-10 41; 3-point field goals: 4 (Ray, Bush 2 apiece)
TRIMBLE 50 (16-5, 13-2 TVC-Hocking)
Laikyn Imler 2 3-4 7, Briana Orsborne 6 4-8 17, Emily Young 6 1-2 14, Sophia Ives 0 0-0 0, Jayne Six 2 4-4 8, Riley Campbell 1 2-2 4, Emily Calentine 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Hardy 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 17 14-20 50; 3-point field goals: 2 (Orsborne, Young 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Belpre 15-38 (.395), 3-point field goals 4-16 (.250); Trimble 17-50 (.340), 3-point field goals 2-9 (.222); Free throws — Belpre 7-10 (.700), Trimble 14-20 (.700); Rebounds — Belpre 25 (Williams 6), Trimble 36 (Six 10); Assists — Belpre 8 (LaFatch 4), Trimble 5; Blocks — Belpre 3 (Waderker 3), Trimble 4; Turnovers — Belpre 17, Trimble 11; Steals — Belpre 6 (Waderker, Bush 2 apiece), Trimble 11 (Orsborne, Young 3 apiece); Team fouls — Belpre 15, Trimble 11
