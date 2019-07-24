Note: This recap appears in the Thursday, July 25 newspaper on Page A6.
The Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League will crown a new champion in 2019.
The Southern Ohio Copperheads saw their playoff push come to an end after Tuesday’s 13-5 loss at Richmond’s McBride Stadium.
Southern Ohio would have qualified for the GLSCL postseason with a victory, but instead came up a win shy.
The Copperheads won the 2018 GLSCL championship, the first in the history of the franchise. They had won three games in a row to remain in contention, but the pitching staff finally gave way in the finale.
Richmond (15-26) scored four runs in the first, and three more in the second to lead 7-0. Southern Ohio was not able to recover.
The Licking County Settlers clinched the GLSCL South Division on Tuesday when they defeated the Cincinnati Steam, 7-6.
Licking County finished with a 25-17 record, followed by Cincinnati (24-18), Southern Ohio (23-18) and Hamilton (22-18).
Cincinnati will play Licking County in a best-of-three series, staring on Thursday at Licking County.
The Copperheads would have passed Cincinnati with a victory, but instead lost the series finale to the Jazz.
Nick Kaiser made his second start of the season, and gave up seven earned runs in two innings.
Kaiser allowed seven hits and four walks, striking
out two.
Southern Ohio dealt with pitching upheaval in the second half of the season, losing numerous starters due to injury. The Copperheads made a valiant push to the finish line, but ultimately couldn’t overcome the pitching turnover the rotation dealt with during July.
Micah Krieghauser — who was making his third appearance of the summer — gave up six earned runs on eight hits in 4 2-3 innings of relief.
Richmond used give pitchers in the win. Eric Roberts started and pitched three innings, giving up three runs on three hits.
Richmond finished with 16 hits. Mike Steffan was 4 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs. Jake Burlingame was 3 for 3 with four runs, two RBIs and two walks. He hit his fourth home run of the season. Cole Antle was 3 for 5 with a run and RBI. Zach Jarosz was 2 for 4 with three runs and a walk.
Southern Ohio’s Sebastian Fabik hit his fifth home run of the season, going 1 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs. Lucas Nasonti had two hits and two runs, while Jared Heard was 2 for 4 with a run and walk.
The Jazz finished in last place in the South Division, but still went 3-3 against the Copperheads in 2019.
In the North Division, champion Lima will host Muskegon in a best-of-three series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.