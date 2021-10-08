PORTSMOUTH — Athens senior Anna Chen began her final postseason run with the Bulldogs.
Chen was the No. 2 singles seed in the Division II sectional tournament, held Tuesday and Wednesday at Portsmouth High School.
Chen won two matches on Tuesday, then two more matches on Wednesday before ultimately falling in the final.
Chen started on Tuesday by beating Vinton County's Lindsay Riddle, 6-1, 6-0. Chen then downed Washington CH's Abby Wilson, 6-0, 6-0.
On Wednesday, Chen cruised past Waverly's Blossom Smith, 6-0, 6-0 to clinch a spot in the district tournament field.
Chen then defeated Notre Dame's Kathryn Nelson, 6-2, 6-1.
That advanced Chen to the sectional finals, where she faced South Point's Meredith Riley.
Riley and Chen battled it out for the district's No. 1 seed, with Riley coming out on top by scores of 6-1, 6-0.
Athens also had junior Rachel Strickland and freshman Vlada Kiryukin competing in the singles brackets.
Strickland opened with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Kaelyn Linn of Waverly.
That advanced Strickland against Valley's Miracle Sammons. Strickland advanced again with a 6-4, 6-0 win.
Eventual district qualifier Caitlin Pennington ended Strickland's run, however. Pennington, from Unioto, would win 7-5, 6-0.
Kiryukin won her first-round match against Circleville's Doreena Cury, 6-4, 6-4.
Notre Dame's Nelson was able to top Kiryukin in the second round, 6-0, 6-0.
Athens had doubles teams Katie Mosher and Kylie Snider as well as Audrey Tompkins and Xan Jordan competing.
Mosher and Snider fell in the opening round to Vinton County's team of Rutherford and Steele, 7-5, 6-1.
Tompkins and Jordan also fell in the opening round, 6-2, 6-4, in a competitive match against Waverly's duo of Thomas and Davis.
Chen will compete in the district tournament on Wednesday, back in Portsmouth.
The six singles players from the Southeast District will combine with two singles players from the East District, with the top two advancing to the state tournament.
