CINCINNATI — Athens senior Anna Chen competed in the Division II OHSAA state tennis tournament, taking part in the single' bracket.
Chen opened the bracket by competing against Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin freshman Elena Fleming on Friday morning.
Chen ultimately fell to Fleming in straight sets, by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
The state tournament was originally scheduled to be played at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, in Mason.
However, inclement weather moved the entire tournament inside, and Chen competed at the Five Seasons Sports Club in Cincinnati.
The result in the single elimination bracket ended Chen's season.
Chen was 7-3 in the regular season for Athens, then won four matches in the sectional tournament before falling in the finals to South Point sophomore Meredith Riley.
Chen then won a pair of matches in last week's district tournament before falling to Riley in the final. The second-place finish punched her ticket to the state bracket, where she was one of 16 singles players competing in Division II.
Riley, the champion from the Southeast and East Districts, lost her opening match on Friday. She fell to Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown sophomore Summer Mu, 6-4, 6-0.
Chen is the first Athens player to advance to the girls' state tennis tournament in singles competition. She qualified with Ami Brannan in doubles competition two years ago, becoming the first Bulldog to take part in multiple state tennis tournaments.
However, Chen ultimately fell to Fleming, the runner-up from the Northeast District.
