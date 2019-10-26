SOUTH ZANESVILLE — Good breaks certainly haven’t been easy to come by for the Logan Chieftains in recent football seasons.
They caught a few breaks and made some of their own Friday night in Muskingum County, however, and it all added up to a wild 14-12 triumph over the host Maysville Panthers.
Victory wasn’t assured until a swarming Logan defense stuffed Maysville quarterback Kaiden Hall on a potential game-tying 2-point conversion run with 13.9 seconds remaining.
As Logan coach Mike Eddy acknowledged afterward, it was the kind of game the Chiefs (4-5) probably wouldn’t have won earlier in the season.
“That’s exactly what I said to them after the game,” said Eddy, whose Chieftains have won four of their last five games after an 0-4 start. “If the (Logan) team that played six weeks ago was in this game, we don’t win — and that’s a testament to where we’ve come from to the point where we are now. We’re learning to find ways to win games.
“We’re not allowing the game and the situation of the game to become bigger than us,” he continued. “We’re staying focused, we’re continuing to do our jobs (and) not giving up the big plays. I know (the Panthers) were moving the ball, but they were moving it five, six, seven yards at a time, and that’s running more and more time off the clock. We were able to keep them in front of us” on defense.
The intensity of what had been a quick, sort of ho-hum game — with the Chiefs holding a 7-0 lead — certainly picked up late in the third period and continued into the fourth.
Junior Caden McCarty, who missed last week’s win over Meigs with concussion symptoms, scored on a 1-yard run midway through the second stanza, and that score stood up deep into the game.
Maysville (4-5), which was held to just 33 yards’ worth of offense in the first half — the Logan defense once again played an outstanding game — recovered a Logan fumble midway through the third quarter and immediately rode that momentum toward the Chieftain goal line.
A fourth-and-two, 23-yard pass completion from Hall to Colton Lafollette put the Panthers in business at the Logan 22-yard line then, on the next play, Hall connected with receiver Mason Swauger over the middle.
But as he was tackled for a 21-yard gain at the Logan 1-yard line, Swauger fumbled into the end zone — it looked like the Maysville receiver may have been down before the ball came loose — and Logan recovered in the end zone for a touchback to take advantage of the break.
With 7:33 left in the game and Logan still clinging to that 7-0 lead, the Panthers began a 10-play, 49-yard drive to finally get on the scoreboard when Hunter Jordan caught an 8-yard slant pass from Hall over the middle for six points with 3:29 remaining.
But when Quinn Walsh broke through to block the potential game-tying extra point, the ball was caught on the run by Swauger — apparently behind the line of scrimmage — and he ran into the end zone for what could have been an unbelievable 2-point conversion.
The officials disallowed the play, however, infuriating Maysville coaches, players and fans. They may have missed this one.
While it was thought the officials may have ruled that Swauger caught the blocked ball beyond the line of scrimmage, which would have resulted in the play automatically being over, Eddy thought it was something else.
“I didn’t see it because I thought the ball should have still been live and it was an inadvertent whistle,” Eddy said. “I assumed that he (the official) killed it because he blew the whistle when it was blocked and so the play’s over. If the ball travels beyond the line of scrimmage the play is dead… but if it’s blocked and comes backward, it’s still a live football.
“I think that play should have stood,” he continued, “but man, when a break finally goes your way, you’re happy to take it, that’s for sure.”
The Chiefs then countered with a five-play, 65-yard scoring drive to up their lead to 14-6 with just 1:52 remaining.
Sophomore Traten Poling came through with a huge 26-yard gain on a jet sweep around right end and quarterback Braeden Spatar took the ball 33 yards on a keeper down to the Maysville 7-yard line with under two minutes left.
The Maysville defense, which desperately needed to get the ball back for its offense, pretty much allowed McCarty to score his second TD of the night on the ensuing play, a 7-yard run, and Israel Bookman booted the all-important extra point for an eight-point Logan cushion, meaning it was still a one-possession game.
With time running down, the Panthers — aided by a huge 15-yard penalty on the Chiefs for a personal foul — worked their way deep into Logan territory.
After Hall somehow escaped what would have been a game-ending sack by running nearly 30 yards behind the line of scrimmage, he hauled off and threw as deep as he could and the Chiefs were called for pass interference inside the 10-yard line.
But Maysville had an ineligible receiver downfield, so the penalties offset each other… another break for the Purple & White.
Hall and Kaiden Hartman connected on a fourth-and-10 pass play over the middle for 12 yards to give Maysville a fresh set of downs and, with 13.9 seconds left, the Panthers finally scored when Hall found Alex Warne wide open in the back of the end zone to complete a 9-yard TD play to pull the Panthers within 14-12.
Obviously, Maysville then went for a 2-point conversion, but Hall was rebuffed by the Logan defensive front wall as he tried to take the ball off-tackle.
Jonny McClelland then recovered the ensuing onside kick and Spatar took one snap out of victory formation to run out the clock.
“I told them going into that last (Maysville) drive that ‘listen, it’s okay if they score. That means they have to do it twice,” Eddy said. “If they score, you can’t put your heads down, you can’t pout, you have to stay focused because that next play’s the one that wins the game. Sure enough, it came down to needing every second on the board.
“I’m just so proud of these guys and how they’ve battled this year and the lessons that they’ve learned,” he added. “We’ve said it many, many times: what a great turnaround for these kids from where they’ve been to what they’re learning how to do now.”
McCarty rushed for 101 yards on 14 carries in his return to the lineup, Spatar picked up 93 yards rushing and went a solid 9-of-12 passing for 85 yards.
And Poling, a speedy, talented youngster who has been hampered by a hip flexor most of the season, flexed his muscles to the tune of 71 rushing yards and a couple pass receptions for 20 yards and played a monster all-around game for the Purple & White.
“No doubt about it,” Eddy said, “and he played his tail off on defense as well. He made some big stops and some big open-field tackles — that’s the hardest thing we ask kids to do, cover kids in space and tackle in the open field — and he did a great job tonight.”
“I was doing it for my brothers out there,” Poling said after the game, still emotional and gasping for breath. “I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done for me. I was giving back to them.
“It’s great,” he added. “I’m happy to be back to full health and I can’t wait for the years to come. Coach Eddy’s a great coach and we have a great future. It’s been so fun… the funnest time I’ve ever had in my life.”
The Chiefs had to overcome some mistakes (11 penalties for 91 yards that put them behind the sticks several times) and had to switch around a lot of personnel for a second-consecutive week.
“We just can’t be more proud of these kids in general with the way they performed tonight,” Eddy said. “You’re never going to be perfect, but they continued to battle through the mistakes and some of the early penalties. We had to make a lot of changes. We had to change how we were playing our tempo because of the penalty issues. We wanted to be a two tight-end, downhill football team, and we had to change that because they were taking away the inside of the box.
“We had to make a lot of adjustments as the game went on and I thought our coaching staff did a great job of communicating that to the players,” he added. “Again, it goes back to the maturity of our players. Being able to make in-game adjustments was the difference tonight because we had to make changes on offense and defense and we were able to communicate that.”
As stated earlier, this was a game the Chiefs probably don’t win in early- to mid-September. But in late October, well, it’s a different team that is learning more and more not only how to win but what to do in order to do so.
“They understood what we wanted them to do,” Eddy said. “There were a lot of times defensively by the time we got to them the (Logan) kid was already telling us what they should have done. So when you can do that, it means they really do understand the scheme, they understand their job and their assignment.
“That’s when you can start building,” he added. “We’ve talked about it being able to lay that (program) foundation, now you can start putting up more levels (and) start doing more things. I told the kids in practice this scheme I put together this week I didn’t know if we could do it or not. It’s the hardest thing I’ve asked (them) to do all year.
“They had a great practice Wednesday and tonight they did what we wanted to do, that was to not allow them to win the game by running the football. They had to throw the ball to have a chance to beat us, and even then they weren’t comfortable doing it because we were still moving (Hall) off his mark and getting some great pressure. They didn’t have time for him to settle down and be able to throw the ball downfield for any distance. That’s a testament to our players. Overall it was a team victory.”
And now, the Chiefs get a chance to do something that looked nearly impossible several weeks ago: A Senior Night victory over Hamilton Township in next Friday’s season finale in Logan Chieftain Stadium would give them a final 5-5 record.
Logan doesn’t play in a league, but it’ll be like playing for a conference championship.
“In their hearts, it is,” Eddy said, “and based on history, it is. What they have an opportunity to accomplish next week is huge, not only for this group of seniors — what a way for them to go out if we can pull this thing off, that would be such an amazing moment for them — but also then for those underclassmen to really kick off the off-season with some excitement in the air about Chieftain football.”
Eddy’s on-field talk with the team following the game was brief… after all, the night wasn’t yet over with.
“The first thing I told them,” Eddy said, “was ‘I’m not going to keep you very long because there’s a bell waiting on us back home.’ ”
Craig Dunn is the sports editor at The Logan Daily News.
Logan 14, Maysville 12
Logan;0;7;0;7;14
Maysville;0;0;0;12;12
Scoring summary
L: Caden McCarty 1 run (Israel Bookman kick), 6:46, 1Q
M: Hunter Jordan 8 pass from Kaiden Hall (kick blocked), 3:29, 4Q
L: McCarty 7 run (Bookman kick), 1:52, 4Q
M: Alex Warne 9 pass from Hall (run failed), 0:13.9, 4Q
Team Statistics;L;M
First Downs;14;14
Offensive Plays;52;60
Rushes-Yards;40-266;27-45
Passing Yards;85;179
Total Yards;351;224
Passes;9-12-0;20-33-0
Punts-Avg.;4-35.0;6-37.3
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;11-91;6-38
Possession;22:53;25:07
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Logan: Caden McCarty 14-101 2 TD, Braeden Spatar 17-93, Traten Poling 6-71, Colton Ruff 1-6, team 2-(-5). Maysville: Easton Smith 7-23, Kaiden Hall 16-20, Alex Warne 1-2, Kaiden Hartman 1-2, Adam Bussey 1-0, team 1-(-2).
Passing — Logan: Braeden Spatar 9-12-0—85. Maysville: Kaiden Hall 20-32-0—179 2 TD, team (spiked) 0-1.
Receiving — Logan: Colten Castle 3-26, Traten Poling 2-20, Ian Frasure 2-12, Jonny McClelland 1-17, Caden McCarty 1-10. Maysville: Kaiden Hartman 5-38, Alex Warne 4-27 1 TD, Colton Lafollette 3-37, Mason Swauger 3-36, Hunter Jordan 3-14 1 TD, Easton Smith 1-15, Logan Smith 1-11.
