LOGAN — The Logan Chieftains used a big inning to put an end to a long Athens winning streak.
Logan scored a 7-2 softball victory against Athens on Monday, ending the Bulldogs' 13-game winning streak.
Logan scored all seven of its runs in the bottom of the second inning, and Athens wasn't able to rally back.
The Bulldogs fall to 13-3 on the season, while Logan moves to 12-5.
The big hit for the Chieftains came off the bat of Aislynn Slack. Her second-inning grand slam home run pushed Logan out to its 7-2 lead.
Logan pitcher Meghan Spencer kept Athens off the scoreboard from there. She pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks. She struck out seven batters.
Ashleigh James had won eight straight decisions in the pitching circle for the Bulldogs, but the sophomore was charged with Monday's loss. Of Logan's seven runs, six were earned. James gave up seven hits and three walks while striking out four.
Athens went in front 2-0 in the top of the second on Abbi Ervin's two-run home run. James drew a walk ahead of Ervin, and Mya Martin would score as a courtesy runner on the blast.
Olivia Kaiser, Kendra Hammonds and Autumn Hembree each hit singles for Athens.
Meegan McWilliams also hit a double for Logan, while Madi Visintainer had two hits.
Logan 5, Athens 4 (baseball)
Logan scored all five of its runs in the first two innings, leading to a 5-4 baseball victory over the Athens Bulldogs on Monday.
Logan scored two runs in the first and three more in the second to lead 5-0.
Athens scored a run in the fourth, then three in the seventh in a comeback bid.
Logan improves to 3-11 with the win, while Athens drops to 8-4.
The Chieftains' Henry Pierce nearly turned in a complete game in the victory. He went 6 1-3 innings to earn the win on the mound. He was charged with all four runs on six hits and four walks, while striking out four.
Teddy Dennis got the final two outs to record the save for Logan.
Athens had six hits in the game, with Derrick Welsh having two of them. One was a double, as he had two RBIs and a run scored.
Landon Wheatley also hit a double. Will Matters had a single and run scored, while Will Ginder had a single and RBI. Cameron Niese hit a single and drew a walk.
Pierce also led Logan's offense with a three-hit game, drawing a walk and scoring a run.
Owen Angle had two hits, an RBI and scored a run. Jordan Hawk had a hit and two RBIs while Simon Pierce a hit, run, RBI and walk. Jacob Hawk and Easton Castle each hit singles in the win, while Dennis and Kaden Patton each scored a run.
