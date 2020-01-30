Griffin Chmiel

Alexander senior Griffin Chmiel (center) is joined by his parents, Michelle Gorman and Chris Chmiel. Chmiel will continue his wrestling career at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

 Submitted photo

Griffin Chmiel, a senior and varsity wrestler at Alexander High School, will continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP). He was accepted into the College of Natural Resources, and intends to pursue a degree in forest management or urban forestry.

In October, Griffin signed an NCAA Division III Celebratory Letter of Intent to join UWSP’s wrestling team. He is the son of Michelle Gorman and Chris Chmiel of Albany.

A varsity starter and letterman for Alexander wrestling since his freshman year, he also lettered in cross country all four years of high school.

In 2019, Griffin was the Tri-Valley Conference (TVC) Champion in his weight class, and placed first in the Division II Sectional Tournament. After a fourth place finish at districts, he advanced to the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s State Wrestling Tournament in Columbus, Ohio. He also qualified for Districts in 2018 as a sophomore.

While at Alexander, Griffin has been on the academic honor roll all four years, and has earned TVC-Academic Honor Roll status while on the cross country and wrestling teams. He also received the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s designation as an Academic All-Ohio in 2019.

Griffin received Alexander’s Michael Douglas Outstanding Accomplishment Award in 2019, and notched his 100th wrestling career win in January 2020.

