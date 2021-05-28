CINCINNATI — The Athens tennis duo of Jay Choi and Luke Frost got the opportunity to represent the Bulldogs on the biggest stage for high school tennis.
Choi and Frost, both sophomores, competed in the 2021 OHSAA Boys State Tennis Tournament on Friday in doubles competition.
The Bulldogs squared off against the Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy team of Alex Stout and Luke Thelander.
Choi and Frost were able to win a game in the first set, but ultimately fell to Stout and Thelander by scores of 6-1, 6-0.
Stout and Thelander, both seniors, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division II doubles bracket.
The tournament was originally scheduled for the Lindner Family Tennis Center, in Mason, but inclement weather moved the competition indoors.
Frost and Choi played on Friday inside at the Camargo Racquet Club.
The loss ends a spectacular season for the young Athens duo, who weren’t able to compete as freshmen a season ago due to COVID-19.
They teamed up as sophomores and were undefeated in the regular season, playing a large role in Athens going 13-0 during team competition.
Choi and Frost finished fourth in their Division II sectional, but bounced back last week to claim the Division II district championship.
They finish the season with an 18-3 record.
Stout and Thelander were the No. 3 seed out of the Northeast District, and advanced to take on Lexington’s Ryan Mecurio and Ross Drlik.
The junior duo, the top seed in the Northwest District, defeated Dayton Oakwood’s team of Noah Boyce and Sophie Russell, 6-2, 7-5 in an opening round matchup.
The OHSAA will crown a Division II doubles champion on Saturday.
