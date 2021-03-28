GLOUSTER — The opening day for the 2021 high school softball season was Saturday, and Ryleigh Giffin and Kylie Christa made it a memorable event.
Giffin struck out 17 batters in one game and Christa blasted three home runs as Nelsonville-York swept a doubleheader at Trimble High School on Saturday.
The Buckeyes rallied for a 6-2 win in the first game thanks to Christa's seventh-inning grand slam.
Nelsonville-York then started the season 2-0 with 16-4 win in the second game.
Giffin pitched Nelsonville-York to a win in the first game with a stellar effort inside the pitching circle.
She pitched all seven innings in the win, striking out 17 Tomcats. She allowed four hits, one earned run and two walks.
Even with that effort, Giffin and the Buckeyes trailed 2-0 entering the sixth inning. Skylar Riffle's RBI brought N-Y to within 2-1.
The Buckeyes scored five runs in the seventh to go ahead 6-2, four of those runs scoring on Christa's grand slam.
She finished the first game 2 for 4 with two runs and four RBIs.
Giffin also added two hits and a run, while Riffle and Caitlin Hall also had two hits. Sydne Rawlins and Hayleigh Gautier also added hits.
Briana Orsborne took the loss for Trimble (0-2), pitching all seven innings. She allowed six runs — four earned — on 10 hits and four walks. She struck out three.
Orsborne and Adelynn Stevens each scored runs for Trimble, while Emily Young recorded an RBI.
The second game was tied at 2-2 before Nelsonville-York scored five runs in the fourth. Trimble answered with two in the bottom the fifth to cut the deficit to 7-4, but N-Y scored nine runs in the top of the sixth for the 16-4 margin.
Christa proved that she was just getting warmed up with the first-game grand slam. She was 5 for 5 with two home runs and a double in the second game. She scored two runs and drove in six.
For the day, Christa was 7 for 9 with three home runs and 10 RBIs, starting her season off in grand fashion.
Christa also pitched a complete game in the second contest, going all six innings. She surrendered four runs, one earned, on six hits and two walks. She struck out six.
Giffin was 3 for 5 in the second game with three runs and two RBIs. Riffle was 2 for 3 with three runs, two walks and an RBI. Rawlins had a single, run and two RBIs. Brooklyn Gerity and Brooklyn Richards each had two hits, with Richards adding two RBIs and two runs. Hall, Gautier and Emma Fields each had singles.
Nelsonville-York finished with 18 hits in the second-game win. Martin took the loss for Trimble in the pitching circle, going all six innings. She had two hits at the plate, while Young had a double and two RBIs.
After traveling to Vinton County on Monday, Trimble will host Alexander on Thursday.
After hosting Berne Union on Monday, Nelsonville-York will travel to Berne Union on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.