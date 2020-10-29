NELSONVILLE — What Kylie Christa lacks in game experience, she more than makes up for in work ethic.
That trait has helped the Nelsonville-York Buckeye earn a chance to play at the collegiate softball level.
Christa signed her letter of intent on Monday to play softball at Wilmington College.
Christa said it’s always been her goal to play softball beyond the high school level.
“It’s one of my top things that I’ve worked for,” she said. “I started playing softball when I was six. I was always like, ‘I’m going to go play college softball.’ I wrote a poem about it and put it on our fridge when I was nine.”
Christa, a third baseman, said it was a relatively easy decision to attend Wilmington. It was her first collegiate visit, other than visiting Ohio University’s campus, and remained her favorite no matter how many other places she visited.
“I got on campus and I met all the people and I thought, this is where I want to be,” Christa said. “I went to six other campus visits after that and none of them clicked like Wilmington did and I’m glad that I found my fit there. I love the people. I’m so excited to get my education there.”
The Quakers are coached by Beth Floyd, who was entering her 13th season leading the program last spring.
“They made me feel really welcome,” Christa said. “They introduced themselves and we had a one on one kind of talk about it. That’s what gave me the click. It was more of a hometown kind of a feel.”
Christa plans to major in early childhood education, adding on special education to get her masters.
Christa will eventually enter Wilmington next year perhaps a little behind then most. A junior academically, Christa said she will graduate a year early and start her education at Wilmington next year.
Combine that with losing her sophomore spring season at N-Y due to COVID-19, and Christa’s freshman season in 2019 is currently her only school ball campaign.
“We had so much potential in that senior class (last spring) and what would have been my sophomore class,” Christa said. “But losing that really kind of took a hit and we had a dead period where we weren’t allowed to do anything.”
Christa was able to get time in on the field over the summer, playing for the Ohio Stingrays. It helped get her name out there more with collegiate coaches.
“We were actually able to play this summer which kept everyone’s edge on,” she said. “You were obviously still behind but not as far as if you didn’t have that summer season.”
Christa also works with the Field of Dreams Practice and Training Academy in Lancaster. Her hitting instructor, Chris Zaker, said Christa is willing to put in the work it takes to play softball.
“Kylie is a shining example of what it means to buy into the process,” he said. “It takes work. It’s not an accident. It takes a lot of effort. It takes a mental drive to want to get better. There’s kids that we work with who are there, but they don’t want to be there. She wants to be there. She understands what it takes to get to the next level and because of that, when she’s putting in the work, she’s getting that much more out of it.”
Christa said she will also make the most of her last season with the Buckeyes on the diamond this spring.
“I’m going to try and step up and not really take charge, but make sure that all the girls get along so it’s a fun season,” she said. “It’s going to be different with COVID and hopefully it’s not still around, but I just want to make the best of it.”
Zaker said the mental aspect of Christa’s game will also help her continue to blossom at the next level.
“All these kids have had to deal with adversity through losing this past season, to having a shortened summer season,” Zaker said. “If you think about it, those that are not mentally strong, the adversity’s going to tear them up, but she’s a mentally strong person.”
And she will continue to use that work ethic to get better during the rest of her time as a Nelsonville-York Buckeye.
“I picked up a ball and I was like, ‘this is what I want to do now,’” she said. “I just kind of always stuck with it. I work my butt off with it.”
