ALBANY — Opposing defenses know all about Weston Baer, the Meigs Marauder senior who is a career thousand-point scorer and reigning Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division MVP.
Baer has certainly found a running mate this season in sophomore Coulter Cleland, and now teams will have to account for both scorers.
Cleland and Baer combined for 45 points, leading Meigs to a 53-41 win at Alexander High School on Tuesday.
The Marauders appear to be peaking at the right time, having knocked off the Athens Bulldogs just four days prior.
Alexander and Athens are the current co-leaders in the TVC-Ohio, but Cleland, Baer and the Marauders beat them both in the last week. It's part of a six-game winning streak for Meigs.
"We have something that you really hope that you gain and you can't produce just by doing a play or a magic spell and that's confidence," Meigs coach Jeremy Hill said. "Our kids are confident that they can go out and play and win big ball games. That's a difference."
Cleland made the winning free throws with 4.2 seconds left in the 69-67 win over Athens.
He followed that up with a 27-point performance against Alexander (12-6, 7-2 TVC-Ohio). Cleland made 9 of 15 shots from the field, adding eight rebounds and two assists.
"Coulter, what can I say? He's a very, very strong athletic kid," Hill said. "If you've got a kid like that, you get him the basketball and you make plays for him."
Baer added 18 points, making 8 of 18 from the field. Alexander coach Jim Kearns liked the defense senior Trey Schaller provided on Baer, but the combination of Cleland and Baer proved to be too much.
"Cleland's been coming along lately," Kearns said. "He's been scoring as many as Baer. They're a good one-two combo. They put them in space where their strengths are and play to their strengths."
The Marauders (11-8, 7-3 TVC-Ohio) were also able to rely on their defense, holding the Spartans to 15 second-half points. Meigs won the fourth quarter 21-8.
The Spartans were just 2 of 14 from 3-point range, finished with 17 turnovers and shot 26.3 percent (5 of 19) from the field in the second half.
"We were pretty passive," Kearns said. "Led to being too loose with the ball, too many live-ball turnovers. The kids tightened up a little bit. When we did get some shots we weren't able to hit them. Kind of snow balled."
Alexander's loss followed a similar pattern to its setback to Warren last Friday. The Spartans had a seven-point halftime lead in that game before falling 57-47.
Against Meigs, Alexander led 26-16 after two Colby Carsey free throws with 3:24 left in the first half.
The cushion didn't last long enough for the Spartans, as Meigs closed to within 26-24 early in the third quarter after Baer scored on a cut to the basket.
The Spartans would push the lead back tp 31-26 after two Kaleb Easley free throws, but they needed a buzzer-beating lefty shot by Easley from the baseline in order to lead 33-32 going to the fourth.
Despite that shot, Hill said the Marauders felt like they were in good shape going to the final quarter.
"We were happy not that he made the shot, but we were happy where we were with the make of the shot," he said. "Tough place to play. When you're that tight with them, good things can develop and things can happen for you."
The Marauders quickly made good things happen for them to start the fourth. Alexander had three turnovers on three straight possessions. One led to a Baer run-out, while another resulted in Cleland getting a pair of free throws.
Meigs led 40-35 after Baer's right-corner 3-pointer with 3:59 left, and the Spartans were facing an uphill climb.
Alexander got to within 40-39 when Kyler D'Augustino scored on a drive to the hoop, but the Spartans weren't able to completely erase the deficit.
Baer found a basket, then Cleland made two free throws for a 44-39 advantage with 2:14 left.
Then came the dagger, a left-wing 3-pointer from freshman Ethan Stewart on a feed from Cleland. It was his only basket of the game, but it provided Meigs with a 47-39 lead with just 1:30 to play.
"We had a freshman step up and made a big 3-pointer and had a couple big steals down here on the defensive end," Hill said.
"I think our kids stepped up," he added. "They're gaining confidence like we talked about. They're starting to learn that we need to execute down the stretch and that was a big deal for us."
Stewart's 3-pointer ended a remarkable stretch of 41 consecutive Meigs points that were scored by either Cleland or Baer. Bobby Musser's three first-quarter points had been the only other Marauder points up until Stewart's 3.
Cleland and Baer were a combined 17 of 33 from the field, while the rest of the Marauders were 3 for 15.
It was certainly a different outcome from the team's first meeting, a 52-33 Alexander win at Meigs High School on Dec. 20.
Cleland was held to eight points that night, and Baer 13 as the Spartans won going away.
Alexander also had J.K. Kearns in the lineup that night, and are still trying to find their way after the senior point guard was lost due to a season-ending knee injury.
Hill said he has no doubt the Spartans will figure things out.
"I fully believe that they're still one of the top 10 teams in southeastern Ohio," Hill said. "They just have to have players step up and fulfill that role. If they do, there is still success out there to get."
The Spartans are still tied in the loss column with Athens for first place in the TVC-Ohio, however they no longer have any margin for error.
Kearns said moving forward is still the only option.
"If you're going to fall, you want to fall forward," he said. "We fell tonight, but we don't have to scoreboard watch. lf we want a piece of this league, we still control our own destiny in that regard. After Friday and tonight, we need to take care of us as opposed to coming in here and trying to break down our opponent for multiple minutes of practice. We've got a lot of things that we need to fix on our side of the ball."
Meigs 53, Alexander 41
Meigs;7;13;12;21;—;53
Alexander;13;13;7;8;—;41
MEIGS 53 (11-8, 7-3 TVC-Ohio)
Coulter Cleland 8 8-8 27, Cory Cox 0 0-0 0, Weston Baer 8 1-3 18, Morgan Roberts 0 0-2 0, Bobby Musser 1 1-2 3, Wyatt Hoover 1 0-0 2, Cameron Burnem 0 0-0 0, Ethan Stewart 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 20 10-15 53; 3-point field goals: 3 (Cleland, Baer, Stewart 1 apiece)
ALEXANDER 41 (12-6, 7-2 TVC-Ohio)
Lucas Markins 1 0-0 2, Kaleb Easley 5 7-8 18, Trey Schaller 1 0-0 2, Kyler D'Augustino 6 2-2 15, Caleb Terry 1 0-0 2, Luke Chapman 0 0-0 0, Colby Carsey 0 2-2 2; TOTALS 14 11-12 41; 3-point field goals: 2 (Easley, D'Augustino 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Meigs 20-48 (.417), 3-point field goals 3-9 (.333); Alexander 14-40 (.350), 3-point field goals 2-14 (.143); Free throws — Meigs 10-15 (.667), Alexander 11-12 (.917); Rebounds — Meigs 27 (Cleland 8), Alexander 29 (Easley 7); Assists — Meigs 4 (Cleland 2), Alexander 3; Blocks — Meigs 4 (Cleland, Musser 2 apiece), Alexander 2 (Terry 2); Turnovers — Meigs 6, Alexander 17; Steals — Meigs 13 (Stewart 4), Alexnder 2; Team fouls — Meigs 12, Alexander 11; JV game — Alexander 39, Meigs 26
