For the first time since 1970, the Federal Hocking Lancers can call themselves District Champions.
Appropriately enough, the Convocation Center was packed with an array of different colors that represent Athens County schools as they all went to cheer on their neighbor in their biggest game in decades.
“I’m beyond tickled with our crowd tonight. Our community showed up, there’s probably not a person left in Athens County who isn’t in the Convocation Center right now.” Jonathan Thompson, the head coach of Federal Hocking said after the win.
Pushing through a slow start, Federal Hocking stayed steady late and prevailed with the 64-56 win over Portsmouth Notre Dame for the Division IV District Title.
“Overwhelming emotions. Just completely at awe at the resiliency of this group,” Thompson said with a grinning smile after the championship win. “We had several things working against us tonight. Couldn’t get things going, especially out of halftime, we couldn’t get things going the way we wanted to do. We battled back and we executed exactly what we wanted to do late in the game. I’m so proud of these men, the way they battled and the way they continue to work."
Earlier in the week, during the District Semi-Final, Thompson made the risky decision to play for possession while up one point with just under two minutes left in the night. That decision ultimately worked, leading to something shocking with the championship on the line.
Holding a one-point advantage with over five minutes still on the clock, Thompson went back to the well. Completely stunning the crowd for a few moments, he had Tariq Cottrill dribble around the top of the court.
It took a few minutes for the Notre Dame players to realize what was happening too as Cottrill was able to kill nearly a minute off the clock before being sent to the line.
It might’ve been the savviest move of the night by any coach. Of course, he needs the players to perform for that to end up being the case.
Over the next few minutes, Federal Hocking would rinse & repeat the process of going to the line. Over the final few minutes Cottrill would be incredibly clutch from the line, hitting 11-13 shots from the charity stripe. The junior also finished with a team leading 23 points while dishing out seven assists and two rebounds.
Overall, Federal Hocking went 15-18 from the line in the final five minutes to help secure a Division IV District crown.
“It’s unusual,” Thompson jokingly said about the team’s clutch free throw shooting at the end of the night. “I made sure that was one of the first things I said in the locker room. That knocking down free throws at the end of the game, those were clutch free throws that if we weren’t making them, that could’ve changed the momentum of the game and everything but we were knocking them down. It was definitely huge after the stretch.”
It took a lot of frustration and work to get to that point though. The night didn’t start off as simple as it ended.
Somewhat ironic when looking after the fact, just as Cottrill essentially ended the night, he also got it started. The point guard swiped a Titan player at half court and took it in for the opening score.
Notre Dame also struggled with the initial press defense that the Lancers were implementing, allowing for Federal Hocking to grab a few easy buckets.
The Titans ran into even more trouble soon after as Landon Barbarits, one of their better players, exited the game after taking a hard fall on a charge.
Notre Dame was able to withstand the pressure though and fired back to take a lead after one quarter. Iden Miller put a last second bucket in for the Lancers and they went into the second down 14-13.
The lead would hover around three for most of the quarter for Notre Dame until Federal Hocking caught fire late.
Over the final three minutes of the first half, Federal Hocking went on a 14-4 run to take a five-point lead heading into the halftime break.
Three-pointers from Scotty Balch, Andrew Airhart and Cottrill highlighted the run for the Lancers. The two aforementioned finished with seven and 11 points respectively.
Coming out of the locker room, Notre Dame had no intentions of letting the game just slip out of their hands. They were able to cut the deficit almost immediately into the third quarter, tying the game up.
The two squads would be going back and forth for a while with most points from the Lancers coming from offensive rebounds and second-chance points.
Federal Hocking would hold on and keep the game close, but Notre Dame started to make their run as a few bad fouls from Cottrill would send them to the line, making it a 45-40 game with roughly three minutes left in the quarter.
He would quickly make up for the fouls though as the junior then responded with two consecutive three-pointers to tie the game up at 46 heading into the final quarter.
“It doesn’t surprise me in any way. I don’t know if that sounds arrogant or not but with this group, they’re hard to read sometimes whether they’re relaxed or nervous or whatever it is,” Thompson said about the team’s resiliency to fight back from a deficit multiple times. “They kind of have the same facial expressions and emotions no matter what’s going on. They handled it the way they should’ve and I’m super proud of them.”
After the initial moments of the final quarter it looked as if we were in store for another high-scoring affair.
Billy Ward got the scoring started for Federal Hocking with a fast break layup and then Miller scored through contact shortly after to give the Lancers a four point lead.
The Titans would respond with a three-pointer of their own, setting up the free throw barrage at the end of the night.
Federal Hocking hit their free throws and were eventually able to celebrate. They dribbled the ball out and started to enjoy the moment as the realization hit them that they accomplished something not done in Stewart in half a century.
Federal Hocking will stay at the Convo for the Regional bracket. They’ll play on March 7 in the Sweet 16.
