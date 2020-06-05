Nelsonville-York coach Rusty Richards knows his Buckeyes would have benefited from an expanded playoff field last season.
The Buckeyes missed the 2019 postseason by the slimmest of margins — 0.05 points to be exact — after going 7-3 and finishing ninth in Division VI, Region 21.
That doesn't mean Richards — who led the Buckeyes to the Final Four in Division VI in 2017 — was in favor of an expanded playoff field.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted unanimously during its May meeting to expand the postseason field, starting in the 2021 season.
The proposal picked up steam after a positive recommendation from the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association.
Richards didn't beat around the bush when it came to his feelings on the expansion.
"I voted no," he said. "I wasn't a big fan of it. I know we missed it by a hundredth of a point or whatever it was last year. The state of Ohio gives the survey, I voted no."
Currently, the top eight teams in each region qualify for the postseason, with the top four seeds hosting week 11 games. The OHSAA has used that format since 1999.
Richards said he felt like bringing 12 teams from each region into the playoffs will take away from the accomplishment of qualifying for week 11. The playoff field will expand from 224 teams to 336 across the seven divisions.
"Some teams are going to make it almost every year," Richards said. "It just takes away the importance. I imagine they're probably looking at it from a money standpoint. I guess time will tell if they make money or they don't. I'm not a big fan of it.
"Not that it's still not special for the kids, but you're almost letting everybody in."
Under the new format, the top four seeds will receive a bye in week 11. The No. 5 seed will host the No. 12 seed, No. 6 will host No. 11, No. 7 will host No. 10 and No. 8 will host No. 9 in opening round games. The top four seeds will then host week 12 games against the previous week's winners.
Richards and the Buckeyes hosted opening-round playoff games in 2016 and 2017. He was an assistant coach at Trimble when the Tomcats won regional titles in 2013 and 2014, so Richards knows the postseason drill.
He said there were positives to getting a bye — resting an injured player — but also that keeping a routine was important as well.
"We're not built in like Ohio State where they have a couple bye weeks," Richards said. "We're used to playing every Friday and Saturday. You have your routine.
"It will be interesting to see how different coaches handle that and I guess you don't know until you do it," he added. "We'll make the adjustments as time goes on. Hopefully we're in that situation."
The Trimble Tomcats are a playoff fixture under the current system. Veteran head coach Phil Faires has guided the program to the postseason 10 seasons in a row, and 11 of the last 12. They've won 16 playoff games since the 2012 season, playing in the Division VII state championship game in 2013 and 2018.
So playoff expansion wasn't something Faires or the Tomcats were necessarily clamoring for, but he said he can see some positives.
"I don't think very often has there been an eighth seed that's done well, there has been a few, but now you're throwing 12 in there," Faires said. "It gives a chance to play another week of football. The atmosphere's nice. Don't want to water it down too much, but if you're one of those teams nine through 12, you're tickled to death."
Recent playoff history says Faires and the Tomcats could be one of the programs routinely trying to figure out the best way to handle the bye week. Glouster Memorial Stadium has hosted week 11 games in seven of the last eight seasons.
"Most of the time, you'd rather get after it," Faires said in regards to the bye week. "But there's been times we've had some injuries. (Linebacker/fullback) Sawyer (Koons) was hobbling around (last season). Conner Wright at the end of the year was hobbling around. That extra week would have been nice to let them heal up a little bit. Especially in the smaller schools, you have a lot of kids going both ways. You're getting pretty worn down by the end of the year."
The Tomcats were in a battle in week 11 last season, a close 26-14 win against a Salineville Southern squad that went 10-0 in the regular season.
Under the new format, Southern would have instead hosted East Canton in week 11. It would have given the Tomcats a chance to make a road trip to scout their next opponent.
"It's always fun to go with your coaches and get away," Faires said. "Go out to eat, then watch a team play. So that's fun also."
Back to Richards' point though, East Canton went 4-6 last season and lost three of its final four games. But as the 12th seed, the Hornets would have been a playoff qualifier. In Division VII, Region 27, Southern and Berne Union finished as the 11th and 12th seeds, respectively, as both went 5-5.
"I just don't think a 4-6 team should make the playoffs," Richards said.
Alexander finished 16th in Division V, Region 19 last year after a 4-6 season. The Spartans still would have missed the playoffs, but would have been very much alive after their 4-3 start to the season with 12 entrants being possible. The new format would give a lot of teams in that situation something to play for in the closing weeks of the season.
Alexander head coach Earich Dean indicated that he didn't have any issues with the current playoff system.
"The biggest pro is that more teams are making the playoffs, which is great for your program and kids," he said. "I believe the process we currently have has worked well for several years, but I also understand why some coaches voted for the expansion. Time will tell."
The Athens Bulldogs would have been a big benefactor from an expanded playoff field in recent seasons. Athens hosted week 11 games from 2011 through 2014, but have only made the playoffs once in the last five seasons.
That came in 2018, when Athens took the eighth and final spot in Division III, Region 11 despite going 9-1.
Athens did however finish inside the top 12 in both 2016 and 2017. The '16 Bulldogs finished ninth after going 7-3, while the '17 squad finished 12th after an 8-2 year.
Under the new format, Athens would have traveled to Sheridan in 2016, and to Tri-Valley in 2017, and been able to host Bellefontaine in a playoff game in 2018.
The Bulldogs were 16th in Region 11 last year after a 5-5 season. Athens usually competes against Central District teams such as Bishop Hartley, Jonathan Alder, Granville and Eastmoor Academy to name a few, not to mention teams like Sheridan, Tri-Valley and Jackson.
Last season, 17 of the 26 Region 11 teams won at least six games, with another four teams — including Athens — winning five. It's usually a loaded region that is difficult to crack the top eight in, let alone the top four.
But Richards admits that he's old-school and would like it that way. When he stared at quarterback for Trimble in the early 1990s, only four teams per region made the postseason. He wants it to be tough, which is why he's resistant to the change.
His Buckeyes would have made a week 11 road trip to Western Reserve last season, if 12 teams qualified, but he was quick to point out they would have made it anyway if they won more games.
Nelsonville-York lost to three playoff teams last season in Trimble, Fort Frye and Wellston.
"If we had took care of business last year, we would have made it," Richards said. "We didn't. We should have won another game."
