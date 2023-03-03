Kevin Wiseman

Kevin Wiseman, former sports editor at The Athens Messenger, poses with his daughters, Hattie and Gracie, after being recognized during the Division IV District Title game on Thursday night.

 Photo by Becky Steenrod

Kevin Wiseman, former sports editor of The Athens Messenger, was honored during halftime of the big game with the 2023 Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Media Service Award for the Southeast District by the Ohio High School Sports Athletic Association.


