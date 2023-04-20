Using three different pitchers, Trimble baseball combined for a no-hitter in a 13-3 win against South Gallia on Wednesday. The Tomcats scored 11 runs in the first inning during the five inning victory.
Chase Patton, Bennie Warren and Caleb Cahoe combined for the no-hitter on the mound. Patton got the start, going the first two innings, allowing one run while striking out five and walking one. Warren struck out three during his two innings of work, allowing a pair of runs during that span. Cahoe would then pitch the final frame, striking out three.
At the plate, Trimble combined for 11 hits in the win. Warren and Trent Pettit each had two while Pettit recorded three RBIs.
Brandon Burdette, Owen Sikorski, Cole Wright, Paul Sharp, Tyler Hill, Patton and Cahoe all collected one hit as well.
Usually, a lead is never safe and the fear of a comeback should always be in the minds of those leading. It might’ve been a little different on Wednesday though.
After falling down one run in the top of the first, Trimble kicked off its 11-run inning with hits from Burdette and Sikorski. Both would come home on wild pitches, giving the Tomcats a lead.
A pair of walks would put more runners on base before Pettit ripped a two-run single to left field. Two more free passes would load the bases up for Sharp, who lined a two-run single to right field. Cahoe would score on a wild pitch before Sharp stole home. After a pair more would come home thanks to inconsistent pitching from the Rebels, Pettit capped off the inning with his second RBI hit of the day, making it an 11-1 game.
The Tomcats would extend their lead even further in the bottom of the third when Patton and Cahoe both recorded RBI singles, making it a 13-1 contest.
South Gallia would go on to score two more in the following frame, but were never in serious striking distance to make a comeback as Trimble secured the combined no-hitter, walking away with a dominant win.
