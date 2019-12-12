Competing against Burrow

From a statistical standpoint, it’s an extraordinary feat, a phenomenal occurrence that seemed nearly as rare as a solar eclipse.
But to hear Lukas Thompson describe it, it wasn’t necessarily a miraculous play. He was just taking advantage of the situation.
“I was just in the right place at the right time,” Thompson said. “I don’t credit my abilities in any way.”
Thompson will always be the answer to a trivia question. Who was the only player to collect an interception during the 2014 regular season against Joe Burrow?
Thompson was a junior cornerback and receiver for the Alexander Spartans back in ‘14. The Athens Bulldogs visited Alexander for the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener in week four.
On Athens’ opening drive, Burrow made one of the only mistakes he made all season long.
Thompson, more than five years later, was asked about the pick. He paused for a few seconds as he tried to bring the play back to the forefront of his mind.
“I was following Ryan that game, Ryan Luehrman,” Thompson said, of Athens’ receiver, who is now a tight end at Ohio University. “I remember he ran a hitch. I knew that was going to be a check down. I sat behind him and as soon as I saw Joe’s eyes snap off his primary, I knew that was my only time to jump.”
Thompson was able to jump the rout and grab the interception, then follow it up with a long return. It helped set up a field goal and a 3-0 lead for Alexander. It was one of the only times the Bulldogs trailed during their 14-win season.
Thompson, now preparing for law school as a baseball player at Notre Dame College in Cleveland, could brag about the accomplishment. Who would blame him?
Burrow threw 63 touchdowns during his senior season. He only threw two interceptions, the final coming in the Division III state championship game 11 weeks after Thompson’s theft.
Burrow is now the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday after leading Louisiana State University to a 13-0 record, and a Southeastern Conference Championship.
Thompson played down the accomplishment though, with the type of cool demeanor that made him a three-sport standout during his days with the Spartans.
“Honestly, I think that he just made a slight mistake because he knew he wasn’t playing a very good team,” Thompson said.
While Thompson will always have that connection to Burrow, 2015 Nelsonville-York graduate Jeremy Warren is also associated with The Plains’ favorite son.
Burrow was rightly selected as the TVC-Ohio Offensive MVP three times. Warren’s name will always stand next to Burrow’s in league history, as the defensive back was voted as the league’s Defensive MVP back in 2014.
“Being the defensive player of the TVC-Ohio while Burrow was Offensive was an awesome achievement,” Warren said. “I was thankful to have had the opportunity to be in that position to receive the achievement.”
Warren, being in the same graduating class as Burrow, was faced with the task of competing against him from grade school, all the way to his Boston Field senior night.
The Buckeyes went 7-3 in the regular season that year, qualifying for the playoffs. They had one of the best showings any team had against Athens that year, holding the Bulldogs to 21 first-half points before finally succumbing, 48-22, in a week 10 showdown.
In a sign of how powerful the Bulldogs were, the 48 points were the third-fewest scored in their 15 games that season. Only Tri-Valley (41-20 win in week 12) and St. Vincent-St. Mary (34-31 win in week 14) held Burrow’s Bulldogs to fewer points.
“Not only in high school, but middle school and grade school, we have always had to prepare for the Athens team with the two twins (Ryan and Adam Luehrman) on the outside and of course the threat under center,” Warren said. “It’s always been a great battle against Athens since we were young.”
Warren said those battles through the years helped the Buckeyes compete in that season finale. Led by head coach Dave Boston Jr., they were as familiar with the Bulldogs as any other team could be.
“The focus was locked in for Athens week, weeks before it was really here,” Warren said. “We knew what we were going to be put up against. Our first half success — all through the years of high school since starting as a sophomore on the defensive side of the ball — let our N-Y team know we had some heart. We were right there, down after down, playing with a great Athens Bulldogs’ team.”
Warren — one of Nelsonville-York’s all-time leaders as a receiver — brought the Buckeyes to within 21-14 with his 28-yard touchdown reception from then-sophomore Hunter Edwards early in the third quarter. Warren had 91 yards receiving on three receptions.
Of course, Burrow and the ‘Dogs proved to be too much. Burrow responded with three consecutive touchdown tosses, finishing with 379 yards passing and four touchdowns as Athens completed a 10-0 regular season on the rainy night.
“The confidence and leadership Joey had was just unbelievable, not only on the football field but the basketball court as well,” Warren said. “It was always an awesome experience and great fight against Burrow and the Bulldogs.”
Thompson and Warren both said they are following Burrow, just like the rest of the country, and cheering for the player they used to compete against.
“Ryan and Adam are both doing wonderful things at Ohio U and Trae Williams went on to be a pretty successful DB at Northwestern,” Thompson said. “Obviously, Joe is doing Joe things. It’s pretty cool just to see where all the guys went. To be from the same place they were, you see the progression of all the investments that took place.”
Warren said he’s often asked about what it was like to play against Burrow. It’s a common topic of conversation as Burrow has rewritten the SEC record book.
“I always get asked, how was it playing against Joe in school? Or, how good was he when you played him? My answer is, ‘it was always tough and of course he was good. Look at him now,’” Warren said.
