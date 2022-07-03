Copperheads drop pair of weekend games From staff reports Jul 3, 2022 Jul 3, 2022 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Southern Ohio's Adam Beery pitches during a game earlier this season. The Copperheads are 7-14 after Sunday's game. Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Southern Ohio Copperheads dropped a pair of weekend games over the Fourth of July holiday. Southern Ohio lost at home to Licking County, 13-6, on Sunday. The Copperheads led 4-3 after the third inning, but gave up a run in the fourth and five in the sixth to trail 9-4. The Settlers (12-11) added two runs in each the seventh and eighth innings to pull away. Sam Maudsley took the loss for Southern Ohio, giving up four earned runs on six hits and four walks. He struck out two. Michael Lesiecki won for Licking County with five innings on the mound. He allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks, walking five. Logan Swonger had a big day for Licking County. He was 4 for 6 with two doubles, driving in five runs and scoring a run. Gunner Aldridge was 3 for 5 with a run and RBI for Southern Ohio. Carson Shepard and Kyle Ratliff each had two hits. Southern Ohio lost on Saturday to Hamilton, 11-1. The Copperheads gave up four runs in the second and trailed 5-1 before allowing six runs in the seventh inning. Cal Brazier was 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs for the Joes. Clay Brock got the pitching win for Hamilton thanks to six innings of work. He allowed only a single run on four hits. He struck out five without walking a batter. Sean Peck started and gave up four runs on six hits in two innings for the Copperheads. Matthew Friesen had a single and an RBI for Southern Ohio. The Copperheads did earn a 14-3 win over Grand Lake on Friday. They scored 10 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to end the game. Ratliff and Joshua Steidl each hit home runs in the win. Ratliff was 3 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Steidl was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Aldridge was also 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Nicholas Williams got the win with five innings of work. He allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk, striking out four. Gabriel Torres went six innings for Grand Lake, giving up nine runs on 12 hits and three walks. He struck out seven. Southern Ohio is 7-14 after Sunday's game. After traveling to Cincinnati on Monday, the Copperheads are scheduled to host Cincinnatin on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. They'll also host Richmond on Thursday at 7:05 p.m., before hosting Xenia for two games on Friday at 5:05 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Run Baseball Sport Win Ohio Walk Kyle Ratliff Copperhead Home Run Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
