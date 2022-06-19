The Southern Ohio Copperheads will aim to snap a losing skid when they enter a new week of games.
Southern Ohio has lost four four games in a row after the weekend, losing a pair of home games on Friday and Saturday.
The Copperheads lost to Licking County 11-9 on Friday, before falling to Cincinnati 11-2 on Saturday.
After being off on Sunday, Southern Ohio was scheduled to host Richmond on Monday at 7:05 p.m. They travel to Richmond on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.
The Copperheads are 4-6 after Saturday's game, standing in fifth place in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League South Division standings.
Southern Ohio's comeback attempt fell short in Friday's 11-9 loss to the Settlers.
The Copperheads trailed 11-4 after the top of the eighth inning. They scored twice in the bottom of the eighth, then added three more in the bottom of the ninth before falling short.
Southern Ohio had 12 hits in the game. Trey Rucker, Carson Shepard, Joshua Steidl and Maverick Stallings each had two-hit games.
Rucker was 2 for 4 with two runs, a triple and a walk. Shepard was 2 for 5 with two runs, an RBI and a walk. Steidl was 2 for 5 with an RBI, while Stallings was 2 for 5.
Mason Nadolney had two RBIs, going 1 for 4 with a run and a walk.
Matt Gilkey started on the mound and took the loss for Southern Ohio. He gave up seven runs — six earned — on five hits, three walks and a strike out.
Logan Bragg (2-0) got the win in relief for Licking County, pitching 3 2-3 innings of relief. He allowed two runs on four hits, striking out three.
Licking County scored five runs in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth to build its lead, and improve to 5-4 at the time.
The Copperheads dug another deep hole on Saturday in a matchup against the Cincinnati Steam.
Cincinnati scored three in the first and once in the second to lead 4-0.
The Steam scored seven times in the fifth to go ahead 11-0.
Cincinnati had 10 hits, taking advantage of nine walks and two Southern Ohio errors.
Tommy Thamann was 3 for 4 with two runs, two RBIs and a walk for the Steam. Brennan Rowe was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and a walk, while Luke Houin had three RBIs.
William Stultz got the win by pitching six shutout and hitless innings for Cincinnati. He walked two and struck out four.
David Go gave up four earned runs on two hits and seven walks in four innings for Southern Ohio to take the loss. He struck out four.
The Copperheads finished with three hits, as Steidl had a double, run, RBI and walk.
After the two-game set with Richmond, Southern Ohio is scheduled to host Xenia on Wednesday. The completion of a suspended game will start at 5:05 p.m., with the regularly scheduled game to follow.
Southern Ohio will also host Grand Lake on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
