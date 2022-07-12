The Southern Ohio Copperheads dropped a pair of road games on Monday, losing a doubleheader at Licking County.
The Settlers defeated the Copperheads 5-2 in the first game, and 2-1 in the second contest.
Southern Ohio fell behind 3-0 after two innings in the first game and never completely erased that deficit.
The Copperheads did draw to within 3-2 in the top of the third inning on Carson Shepard's two-run single. However, Southern Ohio didn't score again and the Settlers added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
In a seven-inning contest, Owen Little and Brian Pirone pitched the Settlers to the win.
Little started and went 4 1-3 innings, getting credit for the win. He allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks, striking out one.
Pirone was awarded the save after 2 2-3 shutout innings. He walked two, striking out one and giving up only one hit.
Sean Peck took the loss for Southern Ohio, falling to 0-3 on the season.
In 3 innings, Peck was charged with three earned runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out one.
The Copperheads were held to four hits. Ashton Thomas was 2 for 3 with two singles.
Southern Ohio lost a pitching duel in the second game.
Licking County broke a scoreless tie thanks to Logan White's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Southern Ohio tied the game in the top of the sixth when Maverick Stallimgs' single scored Mason Nadolney. Nadolney had reached on a two-out double to keep the inning alive.
The Settlers scored the walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh. Ryan Davis began the inning with a walk, and advanced to second on Nick Lukac's putout.
Matt Gilkey got a second out when Licking County's Logan White hit a grounder to third.
That brought up Ben Kaplin, and his double on a 1-1 pitch scored Davis to give the Settlers the 2-1 win.
It was a tough loss for Gilkey, who pitched all 6 2-3 innings of the contest. He gave up only the two earned runs on four hits and one walk. He struck out five.
Nadolney had two hits for Southern Ohio, while Shepard drew two walks.
The Copperheads fell to 11-18, while the Settlers improved to 18-12.
After hosting Licking County on Wednesday, the Copperheads are scheduled to host Cincinnati on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.