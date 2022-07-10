Southern Ohio was on the road over the weekend, dropping a pair of Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League baseball games.
The Copperheads lost at Hamilton on Sunday, 9-2.
Southern Ohio led 1-0 before the Joes erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Bennett Clement and Grant Miller had RBI singles in the fourth for Hamilton, which also scored two runs on wild pitches.
The Copperheads got a run back to trail 6-2 in the top of the eighth on Kyle Ratliff's RBI double, but the Joes tacked on three insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Nicholas Wimmers' two-run double pushed Hamilton's lead to 9-2.
Southern Ohio (11-16) was held to six hits, five being singles. Carson Shepard and Joshua Steidl each hit singles while drawing a pair of walks.
The Joes used three pitchers in the win. Brock Nartker started and got a no-decision after pitching four innings. He allowed one unearned run on three hits, two walks and a strikeout.
Zach Breeden got the win after pitching four innings of relief. He allowed one earned run on three hits, three walks and five strikeouts.
Jacob Beall worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning.
Hamilton improved to 17-12 with the win.
Southern Ohio lost to Grand Lake, 9-7, on Saturday.
Grand Lake scored four runs in the bottom of the first, eventually lead 5-2 after the third inning.
Southern Ohio scored a run in the fifth, then tied the game at 5-5 after two runs in the top of the sixth.
The Mariners responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the bottom of the eighth to lead 9-6.
The Copperheads pushed a run across in the top of the ninth but got no closer.
Shepard hit a double, also drawing three walks and scoring four runs for Southern Ohio. Clayton Hodges hit three singles and drew a walk, while Ratliff had two hits and four RBIs. Trey Rucker had two hits and two RBIs.
Manny Vorhees was 3 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs for Grand Lake, hitting a double and a home run.
Ty Davis also hit a home run for Grand Lake, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Braeden Goulet was the winning pitcher. He went 5 2-3 innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Ethan Bobo got the save, striking out the side while also giving up a run in the ninth inning.
Dylan Hoerner was the losing pitcher, going 1 2-3 innings of relief. He allowed two runs — one being earned — on two hits and two walks.
After playing a pair of games at Licking County on Monday, the Copperheads return home on Wednesday against Licking County at 7:05 p.m.
The Copperheads will also host the Cincinnati Steam on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
