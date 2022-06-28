Copperheads face important week ahead From staff reports Jun 28, 2022 Jun 28, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Southern Ohio's Gunner Aldridge rounds third base after hitting a home run on June 7th. The Copperheads are scheduled to play eight games in the next seven days. Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Southern Ohio Copperheads have an important stretch of games ahead of them. Southern Ohio will look to make a move in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League standings this weekend. The Copperheads are scheduled to play eight games in the next seven days. After traveling to Richmond to play the Jazz on Wednesday, Southern Ohio will play two games at Xenia on Thursday. The first is the completion of a suspended game from June 13, starting at 5:05 p.m. Southern Ohio is scheduled to be home over the holiday weekend. It will host Grand Lake on Friday at 7:05 p.m. before welcoming Richmond into Bob Wren Stadium on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. The Copperheads will host Licking County on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Southern Ohio will play an Independence Day afternoon game on Monday at Cincinnati at 3:05 p.m. The Copperheads will then have four games in a row in Athens, starting Tuesday against Cincinnati at 7:05 p.m. Southern Ohio entered Wednesday's games in last place in the GLSCL South Division with a record of 5-10, having lost eight of the last 10 games. The Copperheads lost at home to Cincinnati, 6-0, last Sunday, in a game that was shortened due to inclement weather. Southern Ohio failed to get a hit in the five-inning game, as the Steam was credited with a no-hitter. Jacob Marlowe started and went four innings without surrendering a hit. He struck out six and didn't walk a batter. Joey Perkins pitched the final innings for Cincinnati, walking one and striking out one. Sean Peck took the loss on the mound, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks in two innings. He struck out three. GLSCL standings (through Tuesday)North Division;W;LSandusky;11;7Jet Box;10;8Lima;10;9Michigan;9;9Muskegon;9;11Royal Oak;7;12South Division;W;LHamilton;12;7Xenia;8;7Cincinnati;10;9Grand Lake;9;9Licking County;9;9Richmond;8;10Southern Ohio;5;10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Game Copperhead Ohio Sport Baseball Cincinnati Sean Peck Innings Jacob Marlowe Grand Lake Licking County Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
