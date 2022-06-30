The Southern Ohio Copperheads got back in the win column on Thursday.
Southern Ohio split two games at Xenia. The first game, the completion of a suspended game from June 13th, saw the Copperheads earn a 4-2 victory.
Southern Ohio lost the second game, a seven-inning, 15-5, decision.
The Copperheads built up a 4-1 lead in the first game thanks to three runs in the third and a run in the fourth.
Southern Ohio's Matt Gilkey earned the win by pitching the final five innings of the contest. He allowed only an earned run on five hits and three walks, striking out two.
Colin Rhein got the start back on June 13, and worked four innings. He allowed one run on four hits, striking out seven and walking just one.
Ashton Thomas and Carson Shepard each had two hits in the win for the Copperheads. Thomas hit a double, scoring a run while Shepard also scored a run.
Trey Rucker and Gunner Aldridge each hit triples in the win.
The Copperheads weren't able to make it two wins in one day however, as Xenia came back to win 15-5 in the second game.
The Scouts scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, with Southern Ohio rallying back to within 4-3 after the top of the fourth.
Xenia led 6-5 before scoring nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to open up a 10-run lead.
Daniel Walter started on the mound and took the loss for the Copperheads, giving up six runs in 3 1-3 innings. Four of the runs were earned, on six hits and three walks. He struck out two.
Xenia had 13 hits, with Matthew Earley hitting a home run. He was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a run scored.
Ross Smith was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, a run and a walk. Tommy Rover was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Kyle Wu was 2 for 3 with three runs, two walks and an RBI.
Kyle Ratliff was 2 for 3 with a run and walk for the Scouts.
Southern Ohio lost at Richmond on Tuesday, 14-6.
It was another tough start that hurt the Copperheads, as the Jazz scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Richmond led 11-1 after five innings.
Luke Leverton went six innings on the mound to win for the Jazz. He allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Cade Parker was 3 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored for Richmond. Austin Dearing hit two doubles, going 3 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs.
Trey Rucker was 2 for 3 with two runs and a walk for Southern Ohio. Ratliff was 2 for 5 with a run and RBI.
Rhein took the loss for the Copperheads, giving up seven runs — five earned — on seven hits and three walks. He struck out two.
The Copperheads are 6-12 in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League going into the weekend.
After hosting Grand Lake on Friday, Southern Ohio welcomes Hamilton to Bob Wren Stadium on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
The Copperheads are scheduled to host Licking County on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
