Copperheads return to field Jun 7, 2022 The Southern Ohio Copperheads and ready to make their return to the baseball field.The Copperheads open the 2022 season on Tuesday inside Bob Wren Stadium.They'll take on the Grand Lake Mariners, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.It will be the first game for the Copperheads since the end of the 2019 season, as both the 2020 and 2021 seasons were canceled.The Copperheads schedule is as follows, with home games in all caps:Date Opponent TimeJune 7 MARINERS 7:05 p.m.June 8 at Joes 7:05 p.m.June 9 at Settlers 7:05 p.m.June 10 at Steam 2:05 p.m.June 12 at Jazz 5:05 p.m.June 13 SCOUTS 7:05 p.m.June 14 at Scouts 7:05 p.m.June 15 at Mariners 7:05 p.m.June 16 JOES 7:05 p.m.June 17 SETTLERS 7:05 p.m.June 18 STEAM 7:05 p.m.June 20 JAZZ 7:05 p.m.June 21 at Jazz 6:05 p.m.June 22 SCOUTS 7:05 p.m.June 23 MARINERS 7:05 p.m.June 24 at Joes 7:05 p.m.June 26 STEAM 1:05 p.m.June 29 at Jazz 6:05 p.m.June 30 at Scouts 7:05 p.m.July 1 MARINERS 7:05 p.m.July 2 JOES 7:05 p.m.July 3 SETTLERS 1:01 p.m.July 4 at Steam 3:05 p.m.July 5 STEAM 7:05 p.m.July 7 JAZZ 7:05 p.m.July 8 SCOUTS 7:05 p.m.July 9 at Mariners 7:05 p.m.July 10 at Joes 7:05 p.m.July 11 at Settlers 5:05 p.m.July 11 at Settlers 8:05 p.m.July 13 SETTLERS 7:05 p.m.July 16 SETTLERS 7:05 p.m.July 17 at Ice Haulers 7:05 p.m.July 18 at Ice Haulers 7:05 p.m.July 21 at Settlers 4:05 p.m.July 22 ICE HAULERS 7:05 p.m.July 23 ICE HAULERS 7:05 p.m.July 24 at Settlers 1:05 p.m.
