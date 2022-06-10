Copperheads suffer first defeat From staff reports Jun 10, 2022 Jun 10, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Southern Ohio second baseman Gunner Aldridge throws a runner out during Tuesday's game. The Copperheads are 2-1 after a loss at Licking County on Thursday. Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Southern Ohio Copperheads suffered their first loss of the season. Southern Ohio lost at Licking County, 11-1, on Thursday. The Copperheads are 2-1 on the season, while the Settlers are 2-0. Licking County scored in each of the first four innings to build a 9-1 lead. Chase Whisner hit a triple for Licking County, going 2 for 4 with four runs and an RBI. Drew Garth also hit a triple, going 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Adam Crawford was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Licking County. Diego Ortiz had a single and RBI for Southern Ohio, while Kyle Ratliff had a single and run scored. Southern Ohio won at Hamilton, 7-4, on Wednesday. The Copperheads trailed 3-2 before scoring four runs in the top of the fourth to lead 6-3. Ratliff hit two doubles in the win, going 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jordan Long was 2 for 3 with a run, RBI and walk. Jake Jordan got the win for Southern Ohio, pitching 3 1-3 innings of relief. He allowed an unearned run on two hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Sean Peck pitched the final four innings for the Copperheads, allowing a run on two hits while striking out seven. Hamilton used six pitchers, with Jacob Beall taking the loss. He pitched 1 1-3 innings, giving up four runs on two hits and two walks. Clay Badylak was 2 for 2 with a run and two walks for the Joes. After playing at Cincinnati on Friday, the Copperheads will be off on Saturday, and play at Richmond on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Licking County Triple Baseball Sport Ohio Single Diego Ortiz Chase Whisner Drew Garth Copperhead Run Unearned Run Win Kyle Ratliff Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
