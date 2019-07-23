The Southern Ohio Copperheads moved closer to a potential playoff spot.
The Copperheads pulled away for a 12-3 win at Richmond's McBride Stadium on Monday.
Southern Ohio, winners of three consecutive games, improved to 23-17 in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League.
Jacob Ladley gave Ohio a big start on the mound. He pitched eight innings, giving up only three earned runs on eight hits and a walk. He struck out two.
It was Ladley's first start of the season after three previous relief appearances. He had pitched only six innings all summer before Monday's outing, and improves to 2-0 on the season.
Mason Sousley pitched the ninth for his first save of the season in what was only his second appearance of the summer.
Sousley allowed a two-out single, but got a ground ball to short to end the game.
Southern Ohio is only a half-game behind both Licking County and Cincinnati in the South Division standings. Cincinnati defeated Licking County 6-3 on Monday to further tighten the race at the top of the division.
Licking County and Cincinnati were to play again on Tuesday, while Southern Ohio played a final game at Richmond. The top two teams in the division will meet in the playoffs.
Southern Ohio led 3-1 before scoring five runs in the top of the sixth. Kyle Gammon drove two runs home with a single, while Lucas Nasonti, Zach Iverson and Daniel Cruz each picked up an RBI in the inning.
The Copperheads added two runs in each the seventh and ninth for insurance. Nasonti's two-run double made it 12-3 in the ninth.
Southern Ohio recorded 15 hits, including five doubles. Sebastian Fabik was 3 for 6 with a run and RBI. Iverson had two hits, a run, RBI and two walks. Scott Combs had two hits and two runs, while Gammon had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Phillip Glasser had two hits, a run and a walk. Nasonti had two hits, four RBIs and a run scored.
Nicholas Carrizales (0-3) took the loss for Richmond (14-26). He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out four.
The GLSCL playoffs are scheduled to begin on Thursday.
