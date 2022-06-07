The Southern Copperheads rallied for a win in their return to the field. 

Southern Ohio scored three runs in the final two innings to defeat Grand Lake, 5-4, on Tuesday inside Bob Wren Stadium. 

The Copperheads were playing their first game since the conclusion of the 2019 season after the last two seasons were canceled.

Southern Ohio (1-0) trailed Grand Lake (0-1) 4-1 going to the bottom of the sixth inning before staging a comeback. 

Joshua Steidl won the game for Southern Ohio in the bottom of the ninth inning. 

The Copperheads loaded the bases with one out before Steidl lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to score the winning run. 

Steidl was 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs in the win. 

The Copperheads trailed 1-0 before Gunner Aldridge lifted a solo home run for their first hit of the night. 

The Mariners went ahead thanks to a three-run top of the sixth inning. 

Grand Lake put the first two runners on base thanks to errors. With two outs, Jacob Danneman gave the Mariners a 3-1 lead thanks to a double. 

Steidl got a run back for Southern Ohio in the bottom of the sixth, a one-out solo home run cutting the deficit to 4-2. 

Luke Borer pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Southern Ohio to earn the pitching win. 

The Copperheads only had five hits in the win. Grand Lake's Justin Bultemeier pitched into the eighth inning, giving up four runs in a no-decision. He struck out six and didn't walk a batter. 

After opening the season at home, the Copperheads will head out on the road. After playing at Hamilton on Wednesday, Southern Ohio is scheduled to play at Licking County on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. 

Southern Ohio will play at Cincinnati on Friday at 2:05 p.m., before playing at Richmond on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. 

The Copperheads' next home game is scheduled for Monday against Xenia at 7:05 p.m. 


Email at kwiseman@athensmessenger.com; follow on Twitter @KevinWmessenger

