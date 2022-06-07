Copperheads win opener By Kevin Wiseman Messenger sports editor Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Southern Ohio's Gunner Aldridge (12) celebrates at home plate with Kyle Ratliff (2) and Ashton Thomas (14) on Tuesday. Aldridge hit a solo home run, as the Copperheads won their season opener 5-4. Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman Southern Ohio's Andrew Clelland pitches during Tuesday's season opener against Grand Lake. Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Southern Copperheads rallied for a win in their return to the field. Southern Ohio scored three runs in the final two innings to defeat Grand Lake, 5-4, on Tuesday inside Bob Wren Stadium. The Copperheads were playing their first game since the conclusion of the 2019 season after the last two seasons were canceled.Southern Ohio (1-0) trailed Grand Lake (0-1) 4-1 going to the bottom of the sixth inning before staging a comeback. Joshua Steidl won the game for Southern Ohio in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Copperheads loaded the bases with one out before Steidl lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to score the winning run. Steidl was 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs in the win. The Copperheads trailed 1-0 before Gunner Aldridge lifted a solo home run for their first hit of the night. The Mariners went ahead thanks to a three-run top of the sixth inning. Grand Lake put the first two runners on base thanks to errors. With two outs, Jacob Danneman gave the Mariners a 3-1 lead thanks to a double. Steidl got a run back for Southern Ohio in the bottom of the sixth, a one-out solo home run cutting the deficit to 4-2. Luke Borer pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Southern Ohio to earn the pitching win. The Copperheads only had five hits in the win. Grand Lake's Justin Bultemeier pitched into the eighth inning, giving up four runs in a no-decision. He struck out six and didn't walk a batter. After opening the season at home, the Copperheads will head out on the road. After playing at Hamilton on Wednesday, Southern Ohio is scheduled to play at Licking County on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Southern Ohio will play at Cincinnati on Friday at 2:05 p.m., before playing at Richmond on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. The Copperheads' next home game is scheduled for Monday against Xenia at 7:05 p.m. Email at kwiseman@athensmessenger.com; follow on Twitter @KevinWmessenger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Inning Ohio Grand Lake Baseball Sport Joshua Steidl Win Copperhead Thanks Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.