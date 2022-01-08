Federal Hocking coach Jonathan Thompson couldn't help but smile when he thought back to his pregame message to the Lancers.
"I told them at the beginning of the game, 'look, Athens runs an extended zone. Don't get in a 3-point contest against that zone,'" Thompson said.
"What did they do? They started firing the 3s. Thankfully we were hitting."
Tariq Cottrill didn't back down from 3-point challenge, and had a night to remember for Federal Hocking.
Cottrill, Federal Hocking's sophomore guard, made a remarkable 10 3-pointers to lead the Lancers to a 70-53 win at Athens High School's McAfee Gymnasium.
"When he gets on a roll like that, it's very, very nice," Thompson said. "He draws a lot of attention with that and we've got other kids that can take that role and shoot as well."
Cottrill scored 31 points, going 10 of 14 from 3-point range, including making nine of his first 11. He also added four assists.
Cottrill made all four of his 3-point attempts in the first quarter and never looked back.
"I felt good all night," Cottrill said. "After I saw those first three or four go, I felt really good. I knew I had to keep shooting. I couldn't hold back."
The Lancers (9-3) beat the zone with their ball movement and shooting. Lane Smith, Andrew Airhart and Tyler Rogers all had five assists, taking turns finding Cottrill with the ball when he was open.
"That zone was tough," Cottrill said. "Got to move the ball inside and out with Tyler and Lane and Chappy (Caden Chapman) in there. With them moving inside-out, I was able to get open shots. Big credit to them for me getting all those 3s."
Federal Hocking was 16 of 35 from 3-point range overall, with Airhart also connecting on four of his 10 3s. Chapman and Gaige McVey each hit a 3-pointer.
Athens was led by 6-foot-5 senior Derrick Welsh, who scored 19 points on 8 of 15 shooting, adding 21 rebounds and two blocked shots.
"We didn't box out very well," Thomson said. "Not in proper positions when we did box out. He's nice ball player. He's a big boy. He's strong, physical, and he finishes well around the rim. Hats off to him for that."
The Bulldogs (2-8) had some muscle inside with Welsh, but simply couldn't keep up with the Lancers' barrage of long-range makes. Cottrill and Airhart combined for six 3s in the opening quarter for a 21-15 lead.
Athens forced two ties in the second quarter, and Federal Hocking answered with a 3-pointer each time, with Cottrill's trey pushing the lead to 29-26.
The theme continued in the third quarter. Athens forced a 32-32 tie after Welsh's basket, but Cottrill found Airhart for a 3-pointer to put Federal Hocking back ahead for good.
Chapman's 3-pointer was followed by another Cottrill triple, giving Federal Hocking a 43-37 lead with 3:31 left in the third quarter.
The Lancers kept coming at the Bulldogs in the third. Cottrill's seventh 3-pointer lifted them to a 50-39 lead.
Perhaps the biggest of Cottrill's 10 3s came at the end of the third. With the clock winding down, Cottrill had the ball deep behind the left wing, firing up another long shot at the buzzer.
It swished through the net, his eighth 3-pointer giving him 25 points, and Federal Hocking held a 53-41 lead going to the fourth.
"We made an adjustment at halftime to get things rolling," Thompson said. "We were on the brink of breaking them and I really feel like that was the dagger in their back there with that long 3. That's a huge momentum swing going into the fourth quarter."
Federal Hocking scored 24 points in the third quarter, with Cottrill making three of his four 3-point attempts. The Lancers ended the third quarter on a 21-9 run.
"Lot of energy from the bench," Cottrill said. "Lot of energy from the crowd, brought energy to us going into the fourth quarter. We needed that momentum swing going into the fourth. It was still a tight game."
Cottrill opened the fourth with another 3-pointer, on a pass from Chapman, his ninth make in 11 3-point attempts. That gave Federal Hocking a 56-41 lead, and Athens never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
Cottrill actually missed two 3-point attempts in a row, but made his final. It came on an inbounds pass from Smith. Cottrill squared up from the right corner and splashed his 10th 3 of the game, giving the Lancers a 64-49 lead.
Cottrill was a regular last year as a freshman, but has taken on more responsibility after Federal Hocking graduated a strong senior class.
"Last year was a lot different than it is this year," he said. "Obviously, we had a lot of scorers last year. I've been shooting more this year and taking a bigger roll in scoring so far."
Landon Wheatley added 10 points for Athens, with Nathan Shadik finishing with nine points and three assists.
Chapman also had 11 points and five steals for Federal Hocking, while Smith had six points, five rebounds and five assists.
The Lancers have won five in a row, and prepare for a first-place battle at Trimble on Friday.
Federal Hocking and Trimble are both 5-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
"It's one of those deals where we know what we're running into," Thompson said. "Trimble's one of the best teams in the area. They don't make mistakes. If they do, we have to capitalize on that kind of stuff. We have to make sure that our guys don't back down to the physicality."
The Lancers beat the Tomcats to win the outright TVC-Hocking title in 2020, with Trimble claiming the top spot back last season. Neither team plays on Tuesday, so both sides will be on the practice court all week in preparation.
"It's a big TVC game for us and them," Cottrill said. "We'll have four hard practices coming up this week. We've got to be ready to play Friday night."
Federal Hocking 70, Athens 53
Federal Hocking;21;8;24;17;—;70
Athens;15;13;13;12;—;53
FEDERAL HOCKING 70 (9-3)
Lane Smith 2 2-3 6, Tariq Cottrill 10 1-2 31, Caden Chapman 5 0-0 11, Andrew Airhart 4 2-2 14, Tyler Rogers 1 1-2 3, Gaige McVey 1 0-0 3, Iden Miller 0 0-0 0, Ethan McCune 0 2-2 2, Scotty Balch 0 0-0 0, Evan McPherson 0 0-0 0, Billy Ward 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 8-11 70; 3-point field goals: 16 (Cottrill 10, Airhart 4, Chapman, McVey 1 apiece)
ATHENS 53 (2-8)
Nathan Shadik 4 0-0 9, Landon Wheatley 4 2-3 10, Derrick Welsh 8 3-4 19, Luke Brandes 1 2-3 4, Levi Neal 2 0-0 6, Sam Goldsberry 1 0-0 2, Clay Boeninger 0 1-2 1, Luke Mullins 0 0-0 0, Jake Goldsberry 0 2-3 2, Kieran Murphy 0 0-0 0, Sam Trainer 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 20 10-15 53; 3-point field goals: 3 (Neal 2, Shadik 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Federal Hocking 23-56 (.411), 3-point field goals 16-35 (.457), Athens 20-51 (.392), 3-point field goals 3-13 (.231); Free throws — Federal Hocking 8-11 (.727), Athens 10-15 (.667); Rebounds — Federal Hocking 25 (Rogers 6), Athens 43 (Welsh 21); Assists — Federal Hocking 21 (Smith, Airhart, Rogers 5 apiece); Athens 6 (Shadik 3); Blocks — Federal Hocking 1 (Rogers 1), Athens 2 (Welsh 2); Turnovers — Federal Hocking 6, Athens 17; Steals — Federal Hocking 7 (Chapman 5), Athens 2; Team fouls — Federal Hocking 15, Athens 10; JV game — Athens 36, Federal Hocking 28.
