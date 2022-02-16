STEWART — Redemption came quickly for Federal Hocking's Andre Crockwell.
Last Friday, the senior missed a jumper at the buzzer in the Lancers' one-point loss to Trimble.
"The last game I had that shot and didn't make it," he said. "I told everyone, I'm going to make that next shot if I get that chance."
Crockwell made good on his promise, drilling a half-court shot on Tuesday to lift Federal Hocking to a spectacular 61-60 win over Trimble in front of a packed house at William White Gymnasium.
"I'm still shaking," Crockwell said. "Loss for words."
How impactful was Crockwell's stunning buzzer-beater? It lifted the Lancers (17-4, 11-1 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) to a share of the league title, their second in three seasons.
The shot also denied the Tomcats (19-1, 11-1 TVC-Hocking) a perfect regular season. Trimble shares the league crown with the Lancers after a 27-game TVC-Hocking winning streak came to an end.
"It's so special," Federal Hocking coach Jonathan Thompson said. "Trimble is a phenomenal team. To be able to battle back and forth, back and forth the entire game, run after run, punch after punch, to get it done especially on their home court, yeah they got us the other day, but we came back, didn't let it effect us."
Last Friday's contest was an instant classic, Tyler Weber hitting the game-winning shot with 8.1 seconds left in a 51-50 decision.
Perhaps Tuesday's sequel topped the original, as the two TVC titans battled for 32 minutes.
The game was tied at 58-58 when the Tomcats called a timeout with the ball, 13.3 seconds left.
Austin Wisor shot a 3-pointer in the corner, but missed it long. Blake Guffey was there for the putback and Trimble went ahead 60-58.
"Austin had a nice look," Trimble coach Howie Caldwell said. "Blake's a hell of a player. He's just a great player. Before he went out on the court, he told Bryce (Downs), 'hey I'll rebound on the left side. You rebound on the right side. It worked out for us."
Federal Hocking quickly inbounded the basketball after Guffey's make, but Thomson was calling for a timeout. The officials put 4.0 seconds on the clock.
Thompson said they had to find a way to get the basketball to Crockwell, just like they had four days earlier on the last possession.
Caden Chapman inbounded the basketball to Crockwell, who quickly pushed the ball up the court.
"It didn't exactly go as we planned, but he looked to attack and when the ball released from his hand I thought, 'that has a chance,'" Thompson said. "And sure enough, it was money."
Crockwell was working against Weber, the same matchup from last Friday when he missed a long 2-point jumper.
Crockwell took his running shot at half court, double-clutching on what was essentially an off-balanced, one-hand shot with Weber right in his face.
The basketball swished through the net, and a wild celebration followed. The Lancers chased Crockwell around the court while their fans roared from the stands and poured onto the floor.
"I looked up to the crowd," Crockwell said. "I didn't think it went in. I looked at the crowd and they all jumped up so I was like, I must have made it. It was just an amazing feeling. A feeling I ain't had in a while."
The celebration continued for minutes even after the game ended. The Federal Hocking crowd gathered by the locker room, sending out thunderous cheers for each player as they came back onto the court after the game.
"Two just absolute stunning ball games," Thomson said of the games with Trimble. "To be able to share a league title and to be honest with you in a year that I wasn't sure we were going to be much above .500, because we had such young kids as far as varsity experience. Having them grow up the way they have is just remarkable."
The half-court shot will be talked about for years at Federal Hocking. Likewise, it will be remembered in Trimble as the shot that denied the Tomcats of a perfect regular season.
Caldwell paced back and forth in his office after the game as he discussed the final outcome.
"We try to keep the ball in front of us," he said. "I don't know how far it was — 35 feet, 40 feet? It's just one of those things. He can probably shoot it 10 times and make it one time. That's what happened. We got beat."
Crockwell scored a game-high 26 points on 10 of 17 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to go with four assists.
"He makes us a whole different animal coming onto the floor because it gives us another strong guard, another kid that can shoot," Thompson said.
Crockwell made his debut with the Lancers on Jan. 28 against South Gallia, and played in just his sixth game after a late-season transfer. He's averaging 16.5 points per game, including tallying 46 in the two games against Trimble.
"I know a lot of the kids my whole life," Crockwell said. "I just never moved down here. I have some family down here. I know them, I know they accepted me. We just kind of clicked ever since I got on that court together with them. We've just been doing our thing."
Andrew Airhart complemented Crockwell in a big way on Tuesday, scoring 17 points on the strength of four 3-pointers.
"When you've got two guards around you that can attack you, penetrate with the kick, he should be licking his chops all the time," Thompson said of Airhart. "He's going to be open because people collapse."
Crockwell's shot also spoiled another outstanding effort by Guffey. The Trimble senior scored 25 points on 10 of 21 shooting with seven rebounds and two assists.
Crockwell wasn't in the starting lineup, and the Tomcats ripped off nine straight points to start the game. The still led 19-11 after one quarter, but Crockwell started the second quarter with a pair of 3s to start a comeback.
"Really, I'm speechless," he said. "I came off the bench and told them we ain't going out like this."
The Lancers' first lead of the game came with 5:19 to play after Tariq Cottrill (four points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals) assisted on Crockwell's three-point play for a 52-50 Federal Hocking lead.
The Tomcats answered with six straight points, going ahead 56-52 on Bryce Downs' basket in the paint.
Airhart followed with a 3-pointer, and Federal Hocking went back ahead 57-56 when Cottrill set up Lane Smith for a basket with 2:10 remaining.
Trimble went ahead 58-57 when Guffey grabbed an offensive rebound and dished to William Freeborn for a layup.
A huge swing came when the Tomcats took a charge to seemingly get the ball back with 1:39 left, but a technical foul for taunting instead put Airhart at the foul line for the Lancers.
He split a pair to tie the game at 58-58.
The Tomcats were called for two technical fouls in the game, with Airhart making three free throws off the infractions.
"We lacked discipline," Caldwell said. "I can't ever remember a game where I was the coach and had two players get technical fouls. Airhart made three out of four of the technical fouls. You take those three points away, we're a winner."
Downs added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Trimble.
Both teams will start their postseasons on Friday. The Tomcats, the No. 1 seed in Division IV, host Beaver Eastern. Federal Hocking, the district's No. 5 seed, will host Whiteoak.
Both teams will have to quickly turn the page after a pair of emotional games against each other in the span of five days.
"Is it going to be difficult? Yes," Caldwell said. "Is this a tough loss? Yes, it is, but if these are the type of kids that I think that they are, they're going to bounce back. But (Wednesday) night in practice, we'll see which way we're going to go."
The Lancers will head into the tournament riding the wave of momentum from Tuesday's victory, which gave them their 17th TVC title in program history.
"Hopefully have some legs left, but it's definitely good momentum," Thompson said. "But at the end of the day, we've got to reset (Wednesday) at practice because we have a whole different game plan that we have to do."
The Tomcats and Lancers are on the same side of the Division IV bracket. Two tournament victories for each team, and they'll meet again in a district championship.
It's hard to imagine a third meeting could top the first two between Trimble and Federal Hocking, but perhaps even more drama awaits in the postseason.
Federal Hocking 61, Trimble 60
Federal Hocking;11;17;16;17;—;61
Trimble;19;15;11;15;—;60
FEDERAL HOCKING 61 (17-4, 11-1 TVC-Hocking)
Lane Smith 1 0-2 2, Tariq Cottrill 2 0-0 4, Caden Chapman 2 0-0 5, Andrew Airhart 5 3-4 17, Tyler Rogers 2 0-0 4, Andre Crockwell 10 2-3 26, Gaige McVey 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 23 5-9 61; 3-point field goals: 10 (Airhart, Crockwell 4 apiece, Chapman, McVey 1 apiece)
TRIMBLE 60 (19-1, 11-1 TVC-Hocking)
Tucker Dixon 2 0-0 4, Blake Guffey 10 5-7 25, Tyler Weber 2 0-0 5, Austin Wisor 3 0-1 9, Bryce Downs 5 3-6 13, William Freeborn 2 0-0 4, Brandon Burdette 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 24 8-14 60; 3-point field goals: 4 (Wisor 3, Weber 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Federal Hocking 23-51 (.451), 3-point field goals 10-24 (.417), Trimble 24-48 (.500), 3-point field goals 4-14 (.286); Free throws — Federal Hocking 5-9 (.556), Trimble 8-14 (.571); Rebounds — Federal Hocking 26 (Smith 6), Trimble 30 (Downs 12); Assists — Federal Hocking 14 (Cottrill 7), Trimble 14 (Weber, Freeborn 4); Blocks — Federal Hocking 1 (Rogers 1), Trimble 1 (Dixon 1); Turnovers — Federal Hocking 13, Trimble 12; Steals — Federal Hocking 7 (Cottrill 3), Trimble 7 (Dixon, Downs 2 apiece); Team fouls — Federal Hocking 15, Trimble 13; JV game — Trimble 37, Federal Hocking 30.
