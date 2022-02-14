ALBANY — Kyler D’Augustino celebrated on two fronts Saturday night.
First, less than four minutes into Alexander’s basketball game against rival Meigs, the junior cut back door and laid in a lob pass for his 6th and 7th points of the night, moving him past the team’s assistant coach, Mike Bobo, and making him the Spartans’ all-time boys’ basketball scoring leader.
A little over an hour later, he and his teammates put the finishing touches on a 57-42 victory, which helped them wrap up at least a share of this season’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division championship.
Special, yes, but in other ways, just another night’s work for D’Augustino, who shook off a sluggish middle eight minutes of the first half and an aggressive face-guarding variety of Marauders in guiding the Spartans (13-9, 10-2 TV-Ohio) to their second title in three seasons.
Bobo's career mark of 1,369 points stood since 1984, with D'Augustino finishing the night with 1,391 career points.
“Honestly, everybody guards Kyler differently, and so he’s seen just about every defense a player can see,” said Alexander coach Jeff Skinner. “Triangle-and-two, box-and-one, man-to-man run and trap, full-court faceguard like tonight, you name it. He always takes a physical beating, but one thing we talked to him about prior to this season was a need to keep his composure — no complaining, no outbursts, just keep playing hard.
“Fortunately, that’s his character, anyway, and as the year has progressed, our other players have developed so that, if you concentrate too aggressively on Kyler, they’re going to make you pay.”
Meigs was victimized the most by the frontcourt tandem of Braydin McKee and Zach Barnhouse. The 6’4” senior and 6’6” junior combined to shoot 10-of-14 from the field, grab nine rebounds, and essentially shut down the Marauders’ inside game. Despite collecting 15 offensive boards, the visitors could eventually convert only six of those into points.
And the dribble-drive? Forget about it. After Coulter Cleland’s 10-footer along the left baseline and Braylon Harrison’s pull-up jumper in the lane gave it the lead at the end of the first quarter, Meigs never seemed able to penetrate the Spartans’ first line of defense after that.
“Our on-ball defense was very good tonight,” Skinner said. “We started in a zone, because we knew Kyler would draw Coulter, and we didn’t want him to get tired. Meigs sees a lot of zone, so we always knew we were going to evolve into man. We just had to go to it a little earlier than we wanted, but when we did, it worked beautifully.”
That suffocating defense was the catalyst for the game’s decisive run, which came late in the second quarter and the Marauders still leading, 22-19. After collecting a long rebound and connecting on a full-court pass to Alex Norris for a fast break lay-in to cut the deficit to 1, D’Augustino intercepted Brayden Stanley’s pass and raced coast-to-coast, putting Alexander up for good.
He followed that up with a hanging left-hander off McKee’s pick-and-roll, and once Meigs tried to force the issue with a press, Barnhouse closed out the first half with a pair of baskets, courtesy of brilliant passes from Norris and Dylan Allison.
And after Jagger Cain opened the Spartans’ third-quarter scoring by draining a triple from the right corner and D’Augustino kept the rally going with a pull-up from 11 feet and a 2-on-1 transition finish, the game never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.
D’Augustino finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but as the Spartans’ opponents are beginning to find out, he was far from a one-man show.
“It was a total team effort,” said Skinner. “Braydin was active, Alex was getting to the basket, Jagger was hitting the open shot, and Zach was a real difference maker inside and on the glass.
“We’re a much better team offensively when we play defense and rebound. One feeds the other, and you saw that tonight,” he added.
Alexander 57, Meigs 42
Meigs;17;5;12;8;—;42
Alexander;15;14;16;12;—;57
MEIGS 42
Coulter Cleland 4 6-8 14, Brayden Stanley 3 0-0 8, Braylon Harrison 2 0-0 5, Ethan Stewart 2 0-0 4, Morgan Roberts 2 0-2 4, Griffin Cleland 1 0-0 2, Chase Garcia 1 0-0 3, Conlee Burnem 1 0-0 2, Brody Butcher 0 0-0 0, Caleb Burnem 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 6-10 42; 3-point field goals: 4 (Stanley 2, Garcia, Harrison).
ALEXANDER 57 (13-9, 10-2 TVC-Ohio)
Dylan Allison 0 0-0 0, Jagger Cain 2 0-0 5, Braydin McKee 6 0-0 12, Kyler D’Augustino 10 6-7 28, Alex Norris 2 0-0 4, Jace Ervin 0 0-0 0, Stanley Viny 0 0-0 0, Zach Barnhouse 4 0-0 8, Gage Vincent 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 24 6-7 57; 3-point field goals: 3 (D’Augustino 2, Cain).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Meigs 16-48 (.333), 3-point field goals 4-16 (.250); Alexander 24-46 (.522), 3-point field goals 3-8 (.375); Free throws — Meigs 6-10 (.600), Alexander 6-7 (.857); Rebounds — Meigs 28 (Coulter Cleland 5, Stanley 5), Alexander 23 (D’Augustino 7); Assists — Meigs 8 (Stanley 2, Harrison 2, Caleb Burnem 2), Alexander 14 (D’Augustino 7); Blocks — Meigs 3 (Butcher 2), Alexander 1 (McKee); Turnovers — Meigs 14, Alexander 9; Steals — Meigs 5 (Griffin Cleland 3), Alexander 6 (D’Augustino 2, Norris 2); Team fouls — Meigs 12, Alexander 11; Junior varsity score = Meigs 41-37.
