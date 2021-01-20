ALBANY — Kyler D'Augustino made a triumphant return to Alexander's lineup.
The sophomore led the way on Tuesday in Alexander's 50-35 victory over the Eastern Eagles.
D'Augustino had missed Alexander's previous two games, both losses, but scored 22 points against the Eagles.
D'Augustino made eight 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and three of his six free throw attempts.
He warmed up as the game progressed. He scored five points in the first quarter, but none in the second quarter.
D'Augustino followed with a six-point third quarter, then tallied 11 fourth-quarter points.
Alexander improved to 4-6, while Eastern fell to 0-10.
The game was tied at 10-10 after one quarter, with Eastern leading 20-15 at halftime.
Alexander won the third quarter 16-8 to lead 31-28 going to the fourth. The Spartans won the final frame, 19-7, to win going away.
Jeremiah Clark scored nine points for Alexander, while Zach Barnhouse added six points. T.J. Vogt and Cam Houpt each scored four points, while Jacob Phillips scored three points and Landon Hornsby two points.
Brady Watson led Eastern with eight points, while Bryce Newland and Isaiah Reed each scored six points. Trey Hill added five points. Jace Bullington and Brayden O'Brian scored four points apiece, while Brad Hawk had two points.
Alexander is scheduled to host River Valley on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.