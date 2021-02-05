NELSONVILLE — Coming off of a quarantine without any practices is difficult enough.
When the Alexander Spartans and Kyler D'Augustino are your opponent, it's nearly impossible.
D'Augustino put together an offensive masterpiece, leading Alexander to a 65-53 win at Nelsonville-York's Ben Wagner Gymnasium on Friday.
The sophomore guard scored 38 points, including 25 in the first half, as he overwhelmed the Buckeyes in their return to the basketball court.
"He's the one guy we have that nobody else can guard," Alexander coach Jeff Skinner said.
That was certainly the case on Friday. The Buckeyes (3-12, 0-7 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) tried different defenses, but not much stopped D'Augustino from scoring.
He finished the game 14 of 26 from the field, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range. D'Augustino added nine rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot.
"When you don't have any legs and he's really good, he can beat you off the dribble," Nelsonville-York coach Blaine Gabriel said. "He did that to us tonight.
It was the Buckeyes' first game since Jan. 23, as they were quarantined for the second time since early January.
"I thought Nelsonville-York, for being on quarantined all that time, I thought they played tremendous the second half," Skinner said. "Credit to coach Gabriel and the Buckeyes."
As a result of the chaos, Gabriel said the Buckeyes have only had two practices since Dec. 30, as they played four games in five days between their two quarantines.
"We missed a lot of easy shots in the first half, but when you haven't shot in 10 days and some of these guys haven't shot since January 5th, makes a big difference," Gabriel said.
The way D'Augustino was playing, it was going to be difficult for the Buckeyes regardless. He opened the game with a 3-pointer in what was a sign of things to come.
D'Augustino was able to step into good looks from 3 in the first half, as he made four triples. When the Buckeyes pressured him, he was able to get by the defender and make a shot in the lane.
"When Kyler shoots like that and plays like that, it makes it easier on everybody else," Skinner said.
D'Augustino's first half was incredible, as he scored 22 Alexander points in a row during one stretch.
His 3-pointer from the left wing late in the first quarter broke a 13-13 tie, and Alexander (6-8, 5-4 TVC-Ohio) never lost that lead.
D'Augustino opened the second quarter with another 3-pointer. His steal and drive to the basket allowed the Spartans to lead 23-13, forcing a Nelsonville-York timeout.
D'Augustino pushed the lead up to 28-14 when he converted a three-point play with 2:50 left in the first half.
The Spartans were on a 15-1 run at that point, and all 15 points were scored by D'Augustino. He scored 25 of Alexander's first 28 points, as he made 9 of his first 13 shots from the field.
"We just didn't close out quick enough," Gabriel said. "I don't want to take anything from him, he's really good. I don't want to take anything from my kids either. We played hard."
The run extended overall to 19-1 as the Spartans led 32-14 after Preston Truax scored on a putback and Jeremiah Clark assisted on Cam Houpt's basket.
D'Augustino's offense was explosive, but Alexander's defense in that second quarter made all the difference.
The Buckeyes were held to five points on 2 of 13 shooting in that frame, allowing the Spartans to lead 32-18 into halftime.
"Sometimes during the course of a game I don't change defenses enough," Skinner said. "It's something I criticize myself over, but we tried to change them a bunch tonight. That obviously had a huge impact on the game because the rest of the game was even."
The Buckeyes were able to find an offensive groove in the second half, using a 13-6 run to open the fourth quarter to get within 55-46 after a Drew Carter 3-pointer.
Carter finished with 15 points and two assists.
The most optimistic part of the night for the Buckeyes was the full return of Ethan Gail.
Injured on Dec. 15 at Athens, Gail had only played a handful of minutes in N-Y's last game against Trimble on Jan. 23.
He looked 100 percent against the Spartans, finishing with 19 points on 8 of 16 shooting, adding six rebounds and five assists.
"I had to re-introduce him to the team tonight because they didn't know who he was," Gabriel said, with a wry smile, "because he hasn't practiced either."
Nelsonville-York made a push, but would never get closer than nine points the rest of the way.
Houpt's second-chance basket gave Alexander a 63-51 advantage with 1:28 to play, and D'Augustino found Jagger Cain open for a layup and a 65-53 lead with under a minute to play.
Clark continued to play well for Alexander, as the senior had eight points and eight assists.
"I sure wish I had Jeremiah for another year," Skinner said. "He's really making huge gains and he is by far our leading rebounder. It's not even close. He does a lot for us and he's so coachable, and he works tirelessly all the time."
Houpt also added 13 points and seven rebounds to complement D'Augustino.
D'Augustino had 34 points after three quarters, then his teammates closed out the victory.
The Buckeyes hope to stay on the court and try and get in a rhythm as the postseason nears. However, games against Wellston and Meigs are already postponed for next week, as those TVC-Ohio teams are now quarantined.
Perhaps it will give Nelsonville-York a chance to catch up practices lost over the last month.
"We'll build off of this," Gabriel said. "We have our legs back. We did some good things. Kids are starting to get back into the flow."
Alexander 65, Nelsonville-York 53
Alexander;16;16;17;16;—;65
Nelsonville-York;13;5;16;19;—;53
ALEXANDER 65 (6-8, 5-4 TVC-Ohio)
Jagger Cain 2 0-0 4, Kyler D'Augustino 14 5-7 38, Cam Houpt 5 2-2 13, Jeremiah Clark 4 0-1 8, Zach Barnhouse 0 0-0 0, Preston Truax 1 0-1 2, Jacob Phillips 0 0-0 0, TJ Vogt 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 26 7-11 65; 3-point field goals: 6 (D'Augustino 5, Houpt 1)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 53 (3-12, 0-7 TVC-Ohio)
Drew Carter 5 3-3 15, Ethan Gail 8 2-3 19, Keagan Swope 1 2-4 4, Trent Morrissey 4 3-7 11, Trevor Morrissey 1 0-0 2, Braydin McKee 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 20 10-17 53; 3-point field goals: 3 (Carter 2, Gail 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Alexander 26-51 (.510), 3-point field goals 6-16 (.375), Nelsonville-York 20-48 (.417), 3-point field goals 3-16 (.188); Alexander 7-11 (.636), Nelsonville-York 10-17 (.588); Rebounds — Alexander 32 (D'Augustino 9), Nelsonville-York 27 (McKee 7); Assists — Alexander 12 (Clark 8), Nelsonville-York 8 (Gail 5); Blocks — Alexander 3 (D'Augustino, Barnhouse, Houpt 1 apiece), Nelsonville-York 1 (Carter 1); Turnovers — Alexander 9, Nelsonville-York 10; Steals — Alexander 5 (D'Augustino, Clark 2 apiece), Nelsonville-York 5 (Trent Morrissey 2); Team fouls — Alexander 12, Nelsonville-York 12; JV game — Nelsonville-York 39, Alexander 31.
