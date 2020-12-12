BIDWELL — Kyler D'Augustino was clearly ready for the basketball season to finally begin.
The Alexander sophomore piled up points on Friday, leading Alexander to a season-opening 66-47 win at River Valley High School.
D'Augustino scored a game-high 32 points in the win, hitting 10 2-point field goals and four 3-pointers.
D'Augustino came out on fire, scoring 12 of Alexander's 15 first-quarter points. He added seven more points in the second quarter, and seven more in the third quarter.
D'Augustino scored six points in the final quarter, helping head coach Jeff Skinner get his first win as the Spartans' new head coach.
Alexander High School suspended all extra-curricular activities on Nov. 24 due to COVID-19 spikes in the area. The Spartans were able to resume practice this week, and are now 1-0 both overall and in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Spartans have a lot of new faces this season, as D'Augustino is the team's lone returning starter from 2020's co-TVC-Ohio championship team. Cam Houpt hit double figures with 14 points for Alexander, scoring six points in the fourth quarter. Jeremiah Clark added 11 points.
Zach Barnhouse added six points for Alexander, while Jagger Cain had three points.
Alexander led 15-12 after one quarter and 30-18 at halftime. The lead went to 49-33 after three quarters.
Jordan Lambert led the Raiders (3-1, 0-1 TVC-Ohio) with 20 points. Jance Lambert and Kade Alderman each tallied 10 points.
The Spartans will make their home debut on Tuesday against Meigs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.